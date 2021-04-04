20+ PHOTOS: Easter Sunday at the Harbour Festival

Jacobbe McBride Full Profile Login to follow

Overcast conditions on Easter Sunday could not prevent the Gladstone region from turning up in their droves to enjoy the last day of the Harbour Festival.

Sideshow alley was teeming with life as parents and youngsters took advantage of cheap rides and good times.

For the adults, live entertainment from local acts ensured it was a leisurely Sunday atmosphere as the Harbour Festival bid farewell to the region for another year.

Speaking to The Observer, Harbour Festival organisers said they were more than pleased with the Harbour Festival's latest instalment.

One thing is for sure, the 2022 instalment of Gladstone's most famous event promises to be its best one yet.