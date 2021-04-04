Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Local Faces Premium Content 20+ PHOTOS: Easter Sunday at the Harbour Festival

News Premium Content PHOTOS: Gladstone Harbour Festival Day One

News Premium Content IN PHOTOS: Families enjoy East Shores

News Premium Content YOUR PHOTOS: 16 postcard-worthy pics of our region

News Premium Content PHOTO GALLERY: Capras v Falcons at Marley Brown...

News

News Premium Content PHOTOS: Agnes Blues Festival Day 2

Local Faces Premium Content 20+ PICS: Glitz and Glam of Gladstone race day

News Premium Content IN PHOTOS: East Shores celebrates Valentines Day...

Local Faces

Local Faces Premium Content OUT AND ABOUT: Sunday at Millenium Esplanade

News

News Premium Content PHOTOS: Australia Day Family Fun Day

News Premium Content GALLERY: Australia Day at East Shores

Music Premium Content 20 PHOTOS: Festival of Summer Sounds

Parenting Premium Content PHOTO GALLERY: Celebrating our babies of 2020 - Pt...

Local Faces Premium Content HAPPY SNAPS: Sunday at Tannum Beach

Local Faces Premium Content 160+ PHOTOS: Moments that made Gladstone’s 2020

Offbeat

Offbeat Premium Content VINTAGE PICS: Gladstone through the decades

News Premium Content 20+ PHOTOS: Rotary Charity Markets at Tondoon Botanic...

News Premium Content 20 PHOTOS: Eat St on the Field Boyne Island

News Premium Content 30+ PHOTOS: 2020 Gladstone Cup Day

Crime Premium Content MUG SHOTS: Central Queensland’s original felons

Weather Premium Content MEGA GALLERY: Northern Rivers battered by severe...

Weather

Weather Premium Content PHOTOS: Big wet causes flash flooding

News Premium Content Queensland Alumina like you’ve never seen it...

Local Faces Premium Content PHOTOS: Out and about at the Calliope Markets

Local Faces

Local Faces Premium Content GALLERY: All the glitz and glamour at Trinity College...

Local Faces

20+ PHOTOS: Easter Sunday at the Harbour Festival

, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
4th Apr 2021 2:27 PM

Premium Content Subscriber only

Overcast conditions on Easter Sunday could not prevent the Gladstone region from turning up in their droves to enjoy the last day of the Harbour Festival.

Sideshow alley was teeming with life as parents and youngsters took advantage of cheap rides and good times.

For the adults, live entertainment from local acts ensured it was a leisurely Sunday atmosphere as the Harbour Festival bid farewell to the region for another year.

Speaking to The Observer, Harbour Festival organisers said they were more than pleased with the Harbour Festival's latest instalment.

One thing is for sure, the 2022 instalment of Gladstone's most famous event promises to be its best one yet.

gladstone harbour festival gladstone local faces harbour festival local faces gladstone
Gladstone Observer