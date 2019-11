Sam Reynolds Full Profile Login to follow

PUNTERS from across the region have celebrated the Melbourne Cup in style.

Warm, sunny weather saw hundreds flock to Ferguson Park to watch local races before tuning in to the race that stops the nation at 2pm.

Keen racegoers studied the form guide to attempt to pick the winners.

The Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre's event also drew a crowd.

Fascinators and champagne were the order of the day with many dressed to impress.

Attendees enjoyed a four-course meal and race day cocktails.