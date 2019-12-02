PHOTOS: CBD decked out in Christmas spirit

Eilish Massie Full Profile Login to follow

GOONDOON St was packed with residents enjoying the start of the festive season yesterday afternoon for the fifth annual Christmas Street Party.

The free community event featured markets and food stalls, carols, roving entertainment and children's activities.

Cr Desley O'Grady said it was great to see the community supporting the occasion.

"The crowd has built early this year which is fantastic," Cr O'Grady said.

The event also marked the start of the council's fundraising appeal, with donation tins placed at the event to help raise money for primary producers affected by drought.

"We've never endured a drought like this before, it's just a really hard time for the farmers," Cr O'Grady said.

For many the highlight of the event was the official lighting of the nine-metre Christmas tree outside the Gladstone City Library.

Residents Leanne King and Joel Dennien said the community spirit is what brought them to the event.

"Just getting out with the community and socialising with other people is fantastic," Ms King said.