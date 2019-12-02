Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

News premium_icon PHOTOS: CBD decked out in Christmas spirit

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Fashions of the world

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Celebrating Christmas at Spinnaker Park

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Bowls club celebrates 80 years

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Drag races at Benaraby Raceway

Weather

Weather premium_icon IN PHOTOS: Suburban nightmare as hail-nado rains...

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Family Christmas fun

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Vintage Vibes at Pin-Up comp

News

News premium_icon IN PHOTOS: Inside horror bushfire that threatened...

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Enjoying the PCYC markets

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Islamic Society’s open day

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Exploring Feast on East

STORMS, sprites, fog, frost and curious clouds: just some of the highlights of the Australian Weather Calendar.

Offbeat premium_icon Weather safety theme for spectacular 2020 calendar

News premium_icon 20+ PHOTOS: Cup Day across the city

News premium_icon 20+ PHOTOS: Best in Business Winners 2019

Business

Business premium_icon 60+ PHOTOS: Glitz and glam at Best in Business...

News premium_icon TOP PICKS: Best cosplays from PopCon

News premium_icon 30+ PHOTOS: Pop action in Gladstone

People and Places

People and Places premium_icon SMILING FACES: 50+ photos of fun from Jaca...

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Hang-gliding tragedy at Lennox Head

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Gladstone’s brightest run

News premium_icon 20+ PHOTOS: Race day in Gladstone

News

News premium_icon IN PICTURES: 40 photos inside horror Peregian...

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Crowd bolts up Gladstone's peak

Community

Community premium_icon PHOTOS: Going pink for a good cause

News

PHOTOS: CBD decked out in Christmas spirit

2nd Dec 2019 10:00 AM

premium_icon Subscriber only

GOONDOON St was packed with residents enjoying the start of the festive season yesterday afternoon for the fifth annual Christmas Street Party.

The free community event featured markets and food stalls, carols, roving entertainment and children's activities.

Cr Desley O'Grady said it was great to see the community supporting the occasion.

"The crowd has built early this year which is fantastic," Cr O'Grady said.

The event also marked the start of the council's fundraising appeal, with donation tins placed at the event to help raise money for primary producers affected by drought.

"We've never endured a drought like this before, it's just a really hard time for the farmers," Cr O'Grady said.

For many the highlight of the event was the official lighting of the nine-metre Christmas tree outside the Gladstone City Library.

Residents Leanne King and Joel Dennien said the community spirit is what brought them to the event.

"Just getting out with the community and socialising with other people is fantastic," Ms King said.

 

 

Gladstone Observer