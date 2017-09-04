20+ PHOTOS: All the action from Gladstone's multicultural feast

SMILES: Laken and Mikah Paitai at the Gladstone Multicultural Festival.

THE Gladstone marina transformed into a hive of diverse cultures for Sunday's annual Gladstone Multicultural Festival.

Marking the end of multicultural week, the marina was filled with people enjoying the entertainment, food and market stalls.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Residents of all cultures donned their traditional dress and offered event-goers the chance to experience new flavours and learn new dances.

Organised by Gladstone Multicultural Association, the event aims to raise awareness of the region's rich culture.

Gladstone Region mayor Matt Burnett and Gladstone's state member Glenn Butcher congratulated organisers for their efforts to bring the event back for another year.