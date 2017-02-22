25 amazing food experiences you have to try in Gladstone

THE Gladstone region is made up of a number of different towns, Agnes Water, Tannum Sands, Boyne Island and Calliope just to name a few.

And the best thing about this is the variety of eateries it offers residents or tourists.

So whether you're a local but wanting to try something unique to Gladstone, or a tourist and you've googled places to eat in Gladstone and this story has popped up on your screen, here's our recommended list of places not to miss.

In no order:

1. Camelot Motel & Licensed Restaurant

Stuffed chicken breast Camelot Motel and Licensed Restaurant

DO YOU look for a healthy, hearty meal when you dine? Check out this vegetable stack and stuffed chicken breast.

2. Brass Bell at Harbour Sails

Brass Bell Gladstone - Turk Delight Panna Cotta

Did someone say dessert? Check out this delicious Turkish delight panna cotta, accompanied with chocolate ganache, liquor berry coulis and vanilla ice cream.

3. The Yacht Club

Nachos Burger Yacht Club

There's just no way you can walk past the infamous Yachties Nachos Burger. Burger + Nachos. Need we say more?

4. Yaralla Sports Club

Parmies at Pacino's - Yaralla Sports Club

This club has three main dining options, but people go crazy for the chicken parmies at Pacino's. And just look at these bad boys, can you blame 'em?

5. The Dock at East Shores

The Dock at East Shores - house burger

Seriously, if you can fit your mouth around this beast you deserve a medal. If you find yourself near the East Shores precinct stop by The Dock and get their special house burger.

And don't forget to pick up a nutella-injected donut for the trip home!

6. Thai Takeaway Van

THAI Takeaway - pad Thai

Gladstone residents absolutely rave about this place! The mobile business absolutely nails the cuisine classic Pad Thai.

7. Mamma Mia La Pizza (this business will close its doors permanently on February 25, so make sure to visit before then)

Mamma Mia La Pizza will offer original Italian pizza in Gladstone. Facebook

Anything pizza is usually a winner, but you've never seen slices of food this big before! We also recommend trying the dessert nutella pizza.

8. Bakin' Bits Boyne Island

Taste of CQ food review Facebook page recently reviewd Gladstone business, Bakin' BITS - Bakery - Boyne Island Tannum Sands.

You can't go past this local business's selection of breakfast pies, melted egg, cheesy goodness, bacon and hearty beef is everything a good Aussie breakfast includes - not to mention making it work in a meat pie!

9. Diceys Irish Pub Restaurant

Diceys Seafood Plate is a food fave

A personal favourite of mine is the Dicey's seafood plate. You can't go wrong with prawns and bacon, oyster's Kilpatrick and baby octopus.

Diceys also do a mean rack of ribs, if you're up to the challenge.

10. Rocksalt Bar and Restaurant

Rocksalt Pork Belly, with a side of crackling.

Known for their high-quality customer service and even better food, Rocksalt is pretty much famous for its crispy skin pork belly.

But if you're going for the tapas menu, make sure you try the stuffed mushrooms. Delicious!

11. Outlook Cafe

Outlook cafe - grilled haloumi stack

Simple, elegant and scrumptious are the three words we use to describe the grilled haloumi stack at this cafe with a view.

12. The Black Duck

Get this share plate lamb shoulder for two at The Black Duck

Lamb lovers, look no further than this delectable lamb shoulder share plate for two. But just in case this huge hunk of pull-apart meat wasn't enough, it comes with a tasty side salad.

13. Daniel Shisha Restaurant

Daniel Shisha Restaurant, more than just kebabs but they do them well!

If you love shisha and kebabs, than this place is where you need to be.

The restaurant is the only of its kind in the Gladstone region, so stopping by to try some yummy, authentic Turkish food is a must.

14. Lightbox. Expresso + Wine Bar

Lightbox. Expresso + Wine Bar know their burgers, tapas and just about everything.

There's nothing that this place can't do well, but have you ever seen a more beautiful burger?

Not to mention their selection of tapas, big breakfast range and amazing coffee, you need to drop by the Lightbox if you're in Gladstone, end of story.

15. Tondoon Botanic Gardens Savour the Flavour

Savour The Flavour - delicious range of desserts made daily by staff.

These guys are always changing things up with a fresh menu made daily, but a favourite and a menu regular is the Oreo cheesecake.

But, there's pretty much a flavour for everyone, and all kinds of desserts, hot food and a cafe-style menu to choose from.

Get down to the gardens for a scenic walk and a big bite to eat.

16. Rydges Resort

Rydges Resort - Rump steak like you've never had it.

Red wine and rump steak done to perfection, what could be better? Probably nothing. Rydges if one of Gladstone's many CBD eatery treats for the juicy steak lovers to the fresh seafood fanatics.

18. The Empty Plate

We are pretty sure this restaurant cooks with magic, because everything on the menu is always 11/10.

So much so, we found it hard to pick just one dish.

Loaded shakes - The Empty Plate

But there was one thing we couldn't get past - the loaded shakes.

This restaurant gave new meaning to milk, ice cream and chocolate sauce - but you need to try them for yourself.

20. Codies Place

DELICIOUS DELICACY: Codies Place, located at the heart of Agnes Water, near the main beach, specializes in tapas and small plate meals, and is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Melissa Neumann

The king of finger food share plates, right on the beach, this newly opened business is a must if you're in Agnes Water.

21. The Tree Restaurant 1770

The Tree at Agnes Water

Serving up all of the classic beachside restaurant foods, this Seventeen Seventy restaurant is very well known for its baked Spanish eggs dish.

And they don't do small portion sizes either.

22. Sol Foods Organics

A little bit different, the cafe puts a health twist on all your favourite foods.

Sol Foods Organics

Instead of picking one dish, we picked a range of dishes, as this business is always changing up the menu.

23. Green Turtle Cafe & Bar

Don't worry we didn't forget the vegetarians - check out this delicious meat free pizza from Agnes Water cafe and bar, Green Turtle.

Green Turtle Cafe and Bar

Of course, they also cater for the meat lovers, and the breakfast, lunch and dinner lovers.

And the dessert lovers...

24. The Junction Cafe

The Junction Cafe - Thai beef salad

Once a hidden beauty, now a well-known eatery of Tannum Sands, this cafe does the best Thai beef salad you have ever eaten.

Seriously, I talk from personal experience.

Go there, now.

25. Say Espresso Bar

Say Espresso Bar - Waffles

Waffles, pancakes, everything breakfast is cooked with love from this Tannum Sands business.

And can we talk about this plating? Definitely Masterchef worthy!

Do you have one we should add to the list?

Send us the name of your favourite place, and a photo of your favourite dish and we'll make sure it makes the list!

Contact: sarah.barnham@gladstoneobserver.com.au.