32°
News

25 amazing food experiences you have to try in Gladstone

Sarah Barnham
| 22nd Feb 2017 6:20 AM Updated: 10:59 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE Gladstone region is made up of a number of different towns, Agnes Water, Tannum Sands, Boyne Island and Calliope just to name a few.

And the best thing about this is the variety of eateries it offers residents or tourists.

So whether you're a local but wanting to try something unique to Gladstone, or a tourist and you've googled places to eat in Gladstone and this story has popped up on your screen, here's our recommended list of places not to miss.

In no order:

1. Camelot Motel & Licensed Restaurant

Stuffed chicken breast Camelot Motel and Licensed Restaurant
Stuffed chicken breast Camelot Motel and Licensed Restaurant

 

DO YOU look for a healthy, hearty meal when you dine? Check out this vegetable stack and stuffed chicken breast.

 

2. Brass Bell at Harbour Sails

Brass Bell Gladstone - Turk Delight Panna Cotta
Brass Bell Gladstone - Turk Delight Panna Cotta

 

Did someone say dessert? Check out this delicious Turkish delight panna cotta, accompanied with chocolate ganache, liquor berry coulis and vanilla ice cream.

 

3. The Yacht Club

Nachos Burger Yacht Club
Nachos Burger Yacht Club

 

There's just no way you can walk past the infamous Yachties Nachos Burger. Burger + Nachos. Need we say more?

 

4. Yaralla Sports Club

Parmies at Pacino's - Yaralla Sports Club
Parmies at Pacino's - Yaralla Sports Club

 

This club has three main dining options, but people go crazy for the chicken parmies at Pacino's. And just look at these bad boys, can you blame 'em?

 

5. The Dock at East Shores

The Dock at East Shores - house burger
The Dock at East Shores - house burger

 

Seriously, if you can fit your mouth around this beast you deserve a medal. If you find yourself near the East Shores precinct stop by The Dock and get their special house burger.

And don't forget to pick up a nutella-injected donut for the trip home!

 

6. Thai Takeaway Van

THAI Takeaway - pad Thai
THAI Takeaway - pad Thai

 

Gladstone residents absolutely rave about this place! The mobile business absolutely nails the cuisine classic Pad Thai.

 

7. Mamma Mia La Pizza (this business will close its doors permanently on February 25, so make sure to visit before then)

Mamma Mia La Pizza will offer original Italian pizza in Gladstone.
Mamma Mia La Pizza will offer original Italian pizza in Gladstone. Facebook

 

Anything pizza is usually a winner, but you've never seen slices of food this big before! We also recommend trying the dessert nutella pizza.

 

8. Bakin' Bits Boyne Island

Taste of CQ food review Facebook page recently reviewd Gladstone business, Bakin' BITS - Bakery - Boyne Island Tannum Sands.
Taste of CQ food review Facebook page recently reviewd Gladstone business, Bakin' BITS - Bakery - Boyne Island Tannum Sands.

 

You can't go past this local business's selection of breakfast pies, melted egg, cheesy goodness, bacon and hearty beef is everything a good Aussie breakfast includes - not to mention making it work in a meat pie!

 

9. Diceys Irish Pub Restaurant

Diceys Seafood Plate is a food fave
Diceys Seafood Plate is a food fave

 

A personal favourite of mine is the Dicey's seafood plate. You can't go wrong with prawns and bacon, oyster's Kilpatrick and baby octopus.

Diceys also do a mean rack of ribs, if you're up to the challenge.

 

10. Rocksalt Bar and Restaurant

Rocksalt Pork Belly, with a side of crackling.
Rocksalt Pork Belly, with a side of crackling.

 

Known for their high-quality customer service and even better food, Rocksalt is pretty much famous for its crispy skin pork belly.

But if you're going for the tapas menu, make sure you try the stuffed mushrooms. Delicious!

 

11. Outlook Cafe

Outlook cafe - grilled haloumi stack
Outlook cafe - grilled haloumi stack

 

Simple, elegant and scrumptious are the three words we use to describe the grilled haloumi stack at this cafe with a view.

 

12. The Black Duck

Get this share plate lamb shoulder for two at The Black Duck
Get this share plate lamb shoulder for two at The Black Duck

 

Lamb lovers, look no further than this delectable lamb shoulder share plate for two. But just in case this huge hunk of pull-apart meat wasn't enough, it comes with a tasty side salad.

 

13. Daniel Shisha Restaurant

 

Daniel Shisha Restaurant, more than just kebabs but they do them well!
Daniel Shisha Restaurant, more than just kebabs but they do them well!

 

If you love shisha and kebabs, than this place is where you need to be.

The restaurant is the only of its kind in the Gladstone region, so stopping by to try some yummy, authentic Turkish food is a must.

 

14.  Lightbox. Expresso + Wine Bar

Lightbox. Expresso + Wine Bar know their burgers, tapas and just about everything.
Lightbox. Expresso + Wine Bar know their burgers, tapas and just about everything.

 

There's nothing that this place can't do well, but have you ever seen a more beautiful burger?

Not to mention their selection of tapas, big breakfast range and amazing coffee, you need to drop by the Lightbox if you're in Gladstone, end of story.

 

15. Tondoon Botanic Gardens Savour the Flavour

Savour The Flavour - delicious range of desserts made daily by staff.
Savour The Flavour - delicious range of desserts made daily by staff.

 

These guys are always changing things up with a fresh menu made daily, but a favourite and a menu regular is the Oreo cheesecake.

But, there's pretty much a flavour for everyone, and all kinds of desserts, hot food and a cafe-style menu to choose from.

Get down to the gardens for a scenic walk and a big bite to eat.

 

16. Rydges Resort

Rydges Resort - Rump steak like you've never had it.
Rydges Resort - Rump steak like you've never had it.

Red wine and rump steak done to perfection, what could be better? Probably nothing. Rydges if one of Gladstone's many CBD eatery treats for the juicy steak lovers to the fresh seafood fanatics.

 

18. The Empty Plate

We are pretty sure this restaurant cooks with magic, because everything on the menu is always 11/10.

So much so, we found it hard to pick just one dish.

Loaded shakes - The Empty Plate
Loaded shakes - The Empty Plate

But there was one thing we couldn't get past - the loaded shakes.

This restaurant gave new meaning to milk, ice cream and chocolate sauce - but you need to try them for yourself.

 

20. Codies Place

DELICIOUS DELICACY: Codies Place, located at the heart of Agnes Water, near the main beach, specializes in tapas and small plate meals, and is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
DELICIOUS DELICACY: Codies Place, located at the heart of Agnes Water, near the main beach, specializes in tapas and small plate meals, and is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Melissa Neumann

The king of finger food share plates, right on the beach, this newly opened business is a must if you're in Agnes Water.

 

21. The Tree Restaurant 1770

The Tree at Agnes Water
The Tree at Agnes Water

 

Serving up all of the classic beachside restaurant foods, this Seventeen Seventy restaurant is very well known for its baked Spanish eggs dish.

And they don't do small portion sizes either.

 

22. Sol Foods Organics

A little bit different, the cafe puts a health twist on all your favourite foods.

Sol Foods Organics
Sol Foods Organics

Instead of picking one dish, we picked a range of dishes, as this business is always changing up the menu.

 

23. Green Turtle Cafe & Bar

Don't worry we didn't forget the vegetarians - check out this delicious meat free pizza from Agnes Water cafe and bar, Green Turtle.

Green Turtle Cafe and Bar
Green Turtle Cafe and Bar

Of course, they also cater for the meat lovers, and the breakfast, lunch and dinner lovers.

And the dessert lovers...

 

24. The Junction Cafe

The Junction Cafe - Thai beef salad
The Junction Cafe - Thai beef salad

Once a hidden beauty, now a well-known eatery of Tannum Sands, this cafe does the best Thai beef salad you have ever eaten.

Seriously, I talk from personal experience.

Go there, now.

 

25. Say Espresso Bar

Say Espresso Bar - Waffles
Say Espresso Bar - Waffles

Waffles, pancakes, everything breakfast is cooked with love from this Tannum Sands business.

And can we talk about this plating? Definitely Masterchef worthy!

Do you have one we should add to the list?

Send us the name of your favourite place, and a photo of your favourite dish and we'll make sure it makes the list!

Contact: sarah.barnham@gladstoneobserver.com.au.

Gladstone Observer

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Science Festival seriously awesome

Don't miss the World Science Festival Brisbane!

CALLING everyone who wants to see something totally cool.

Drink where the cool kids do this summer

There are a bunch of new bars open in Brisbane, make sure you're there!

CHECK out these new funky bars.

Discover Brisbane’s laneway gems

Brisbane's laneways will surprise you.

NOT all of Brisbane City is as it seems…

Top five things to experience this summer in Brisbane

Tangalooma is amazing if you're keen for a dive, kayak or swim.

THIS summer get out and explore your capital city.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Is Brisbane the new arts and culture capital?

Check out GOMA's latest exhibition - it's all about hair! GOMA 10 Ambassador Patience Hodgson visits Nervescape V 2016 by Icelandic artist Hrafnhildur Arnardóttir (aka Shoplifter), commissioned for ‘Sugar Spin: you, me, art and everything’ at the Gallery of Modern Art, Brisbane. Photograph: Natasha Harth, QAGOMA

THE rest of the world should be envious of this line-up!

600 jobs on way as major mine reopening approved

600 jobs on way as major mine reopening approved

NEW OWNER of coal mine to begin buying up houses for workers.

'Evil drug': Ex-addict spent $800 chasing drug

Smoking a crack pipe.Photo:John Gass / Tweed Daily News

BIG PLANS to get Gladstone's drug addicts into a job.

'Challenging': Company's survival tactic as downturn bites

LEADING COMPANY has one trick for surviving Gladstone's downturn.

'Starting to panic': Local farmers fear with wacky weather

TOO DRY: Only 41.8mm of rain has fallen in Gladstone so far this month, which is about 100mm less than the average for the month, although there are seven days left in February. INSET: Leo Neill-Ballantine says the lack of rain was unlikely to be enough to drive down high beef prices.

GLADSTONE REGION farmers are growing very, very anxious.

Local Partners

BREAKING: Huge Aussie music duo coming to CQ

Australian music duo announce Rockhampton and Gladstone shows.

'Evil drug': Ex-addict spent $800 chasing drug

Smoking a crack pipe.Photo:John Gass / Tweed Daily News

BIG PLANS to get Gladstone's drug addicts into a job.

Sir Elton John coming to Mackay: What you need to know

Sir Elton will come to Mackay and Cairns in September.

Tickets to the concert go on sale on March 14

MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT: Global superstar to rock Mackay in 2017

A major concert is set to rock Mackay this year.

Mackay, Cairns to host world's biggest superstars Sir Elton John

How Stay at Home Mum blogger Jody Allen struck it big

Jody Allen and Walt Collins will co-host the Seven Network's Stay at Home Mum television series from April.

Jody Allen's star continues to rise at incredible speed

Bliss N Eso announce tribute show for stuntman

AUSSIE hip hop outfit Bliss N Eso have announced they will play a tribute show for the stuntman killed during the filming of their music video.

MOVIE REVIEW: Trainspotting sequel as good as original

Ewen Bremner in a scene from the movie T2: Trainspotting.

Director Danny Boyle proves sequels can be done well.

Rocket man is rocketing past Gladstone

August's Morning Melodies is titled Rocket Man - a unique and entertaining salute to Sir Elton John, one of the most iconic music figures of the 20th and 21st centuries.

Rocket man is rocketing past Gladstone

How Karl Stefanovic's wife, kids found out about girlfriend

Karl Stefanovic and Jasmine Yarbrough after their day on Sydney Harbour. Picture: Jonathan Ng

Pictures splashed across tabloid were shock to family

WATCH: Toowoomba opera hopeful's incredible voice

Kaitlyn Orange attends Opera Queensland auditions at Empire Theatres for Opera at Jimbour, Saturday, February 18, 2017.

Opera hopefuls vie for parts in performance at Jimbour House

MKR turns spiteful in suddendeath elimination

Alyse and Matt battled Josh and Amy in a spiteful elimination cook-off.

Bottom of the ladder faces off in spiteful sudden-death cook-off.

Jilted Married At First Sight groom rejected again

Is Married at First Sight groom's second chance over already?

Looking For A Large Family Home At An Affordable Price..?

8 Mercedes Street, Clinton 4680

House 4 3 5 $429,000

If you are tired of looking at all the modern homes on the market and just can't find a home that offers you the size, views, quality construction and great...

A TWO LOT PARCEL TOTALLING 8094M2 (2 ACRES+)

13 and 15 King George Street, Mount Larcom 4695

3 2 5 FORTHCOMING...

LOT 1: A sprawling, low set brick home perched on one of the highest points in the Mt Larcom township on 1 acre of land, this and Lot 3 are now on the market. ...

START WITH ME!

27 Peter Corones Drive, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $289,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to present 27 Peter Corones Drive, Kirkwood to the market! This recently built contemporary home has plenty to offer the...

4 Unit Complex - Walking Distance to CBD

Unit 1-4/95 Off Lane, South Gladstone 4680

Unit 8 4 4 $395,000

If you're looking to invest in Gladstone then don't look past this great unit complex! Solid construction, walking distance to the CBD and long term tenants in...

LARGE OFFICE &amp; WORKSHOP FACILITY IN HILLARD STREET

9 Hilliard Street, Gladstone 4680

Commercial - 320m2 fully air conditioned building includes 8 large offices, training room ... PLEASE CALL

- 320m2 fully air conditioned building includes 8 large offices, training room and board room, server room, reception and kitchen. - Shed 1 - 18m x 12m with good...

Top Floor Unit with Superb Ocean Views

Unit 29/7 Kent Street, West Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $95,000

PRICED TO SELL - This top floor two bedroom unit has views to die for! From the balcony you have clear uninterrupted views of Gladstone Harbour. The views alone...

A Quality Home in a Fantastic Location

4 Munroe Court, West Gladstone 4680

House 4 2 2 $399,000

If you are looking for a quality home, built by a local builder, in one of the most sort after locations in Gladstone then this is the one for you! This stunning...

Starting Out? Slowing Down?

6 Hughes Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 1 $179,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is delighted to be marketing 6 Hughes St For Sale. If you are seeking an affordable fully renovated character home, then look no further...

THE ULTIMATE RURAL LIFESTYLE....FULLY FUNCTIONAL SHED....DON&#39;T MISS THE AUCTION!

31 Plimsoll Court, Tannum Sands 4680

House 3 2 6 AUCTION

If you have been finding it difficult to find the perfect property to suit the lifestyle you have been dreaming of, then this just may be what you have been...

LOOKING FOR A PROJECT? OVER 1000 M2 OF LEVEL LAND

64 Wood Street, Barney Point 4680

House 4 1 3 AUCTION

Here is your chance to enter the property market. This is an opportunity not to be missed! This home is a blank canvas offering great potential for the new owner.

Why this $1m Maroochy unit is twice as good as the rest

BIG OPPORTUNITY: Unit 10BC Trafalgar Towers, Maroochydore, is for sale for $1.08 million.

"Double unit” for sale

Popular island resort sells to loaded international investor

OUR PICK: Chris Foey's colourful shot of one of Gladstone's great tourism hot spots, Heron Island.

International investor snaps up piece of Gladstone paradise.

Expert: Why renters, home buyers may struggle

Matusik Property Insights director Michael Matusik.

What's next for the city's housing market

Massive seaside development of 3200 lots

DESIRABLE LIFESTYLE: The masterplan for the proposed Elliott Heads Estate.

"There's nothing else left along the coastline of Queensland now"

Potential home buyers punished for doing the 'right thing'

Should I go to university or buy a house?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!