$2 muffins: Cafe's sweet treat for Valentines Day

Muffin Break Gladstone is selling muffins for $2 to celebrate Valentines Day today. Tegan Annett

MUFFIN Break has been inundated with customers, wanting some bargain baked goods, as the store celebrates the international day of love.

Not only are they flat out, the store has baked four times the amount of muffins they normally would.

The cafe's $2 muffin deal for Valentine's Day has attracted customers in droves to the Gladstone Square store, with a line reaching almost out the door.

The store has baked 32kg of muffins for the occasion, in comparison to the eight kilograms it usually bakes.

Greeting the discounted muffin buyers for Valentine's Day is a "punny" message on a blackboard outside.

"Take another pizza my heart, you are my butter half," it reads.

"You take the cake, you are brew-ti-ful."

The deal is on today only.