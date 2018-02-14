Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

$2 muffins: Cafe's sweet treat for Valentines Day

Muffin Break Gladstone is selling muffins for $2 to celebrate Valentines Day today.
Muffin Break Gladstone is selling muffins for $2 to celebrate Valentines Day today. Tegan Annett
Tegan Annett
by

MUFFIN Break has been inundated with customers, wanting some bargain baked goods, as the store celebrates the international day of love.

Not only are they flat out, the store has baked four times the amount of muffins they normally would.

The cafe's $2 muffin deal for Valentine's Day has attracted customers in droves to the Gladstone Square store, with a line reaching almost out the door.

The store has baked 32kg of muffins for the occasion, in comparison to the eight kilograms it usually bakes.

Greeting the discounted muffin buyers for Valentine's Day is a "punny" message on a blackboard outside.

 

Muffin Break Gladstone is selling muffins for $2 to celebrate Valentines Day today.
Muffin Break Gladstone is selling muffins for $2 to celebrate Valentines Day today. Tegan Annett

"Take another pizza my heart, you are my butter half," it reads.

"You take the cake, you are brew-ti-ful."

The deal is on today only.

Related Items

Gladstone Observer
REVEALED: Gladstone's most eligible bachelors and bachelorettes

REVEALED: Gladstone's most eligible bachelors and...

Look no further, we've compiled a list of Gladstone singles searching for love.

LIST: Gladstone roadworks to avoid this month

DELAYS: Road maintenance will continue across the Gladstone Region throughout February.

List of day and night roadworks taking place in February.

Beers bubbling to preselection favouritism for Flynn

FROM LEFT: Senator Chris Ketter, CQUni Associate Vice-Chancellor Owen Nevin, MP Stephen Jones and AWU organiser Zac Beers in October last year.

Senator throws support behind Gladstone union man.

BREAKING: Warning after barbecue catches fire in Gladstone

HAZARD: Firefighters urge the public to keep barbecues clean.

Quick thinking neighbour and home-owner prevent fire from spreading.

Local Partners