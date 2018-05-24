$1m project to dredge the Boyne River almost finished

Dredging of the Boyne River started in February.

THE long-awaited dredging of the Boyne River is expected to be finished next month after the project was delayed by wet weather.

The removal of 12,000 cubic metres of sediment across the 15-metre wide channel started late February and was expected to finished in time for the Boyne Tannum HookUp on May 4.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said the $1million state-funded project was shaping up to be finished in early June.

"I flew over coming back from Brisbane today and you can certainly tell where the work is being done," he said.

"It's a nice green-blue water, where the rest of it is sand.

"I talked to (Gladstone Ports Corporation chief executive) Peter O'Sullivan prior to the Boyne Tannum HookUp and they were halfway through.

"It's been fine weather since then.

"They were saying it could be done by early June l ... as long as the weather stays fine.

"Hopefully it's not too far away at all."

The shallow water has been a problem for the region's fishermen since 2011 when the gradual buildup of sand started.

The work will allow half a metre of depth during the lowest astronomical tide.

Gladstone contractor East Coast Maritime is using a backhoe and barge method.