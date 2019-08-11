Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MILLIONAIRES: A Coast couple has one division one in Saturday’s Gold Lotto.
MILLIONAIRES: A Coast couple has one division one in Saturday’s Gold Lotto.
Offbeat

$1m lotto win comes from newsagency ‘on a streak’

Felicity Ripper
11th Aug 2019 1:42 PM | Updated: 3:33 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A COAST couple say their lives were changed this morning when they woke to the news they were millionaires.

Regular customers of Wurtulla News, the middle-aged pair purchased their division one winning Lotto last night and now have $1,017,643 to their name.

Wurtulla News owner Wade Broderick said the couple, who wish to remain anonymous, had been staring at their Lotto ticket all night questioning whether they had really won.

"It was a pleasure to confirm that news with them this morning at the store and they were overcome with emotion," Mr Broderick said.

"They said it was life-changing and they are looking forward to the future.

"They also spoke about helping out their family."

Mr Broderick said the newsagency sold a division two ticket last week with another customer taking home about $10,000.

"We're on a winning streak," he said.

entertainment gold lotto gold lotto win newsagency
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    What's open in Gladstone for 2019 Show Day

    premium_icon What's open in Gladstone for 2019 Show Day

    News Many Gladstone residents will enjoy a well-earned day off on Monday.

    Cultural diversity set to shine this month

    premium_icon Cultural diversity set to shine this month

    News The annual Gladstone Multicultural Festival is fast approaching.

    PHOTOS: Frocks, fascinators and fun at Fashions on the Field

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Frocks, fascinators and fun at Fashions on the Field

    News Eighteen entrants put their style on show. Which was your favourite?

    'Sexy sport': Athlete to compete at pole dance final

    premium_icon 'Sexy sport': Athlete to compete at pole dance final

    News How this athlete gained her muscle without going to the gym