$1M Gladstone port safety upgrade

Gladstone Ports Corporation is working with Maritime Safety Queensland to upgrade the safety of the port by installing new beacons and widening the Clinton Channel. Picture: Chrissy Harris

SAFETY in the port of Gladstone will be improved at a cost of $1 million with new beacons to be installed and relocated by the Gladstone Ports Corporation plus the widening of the Clinton Channel.

The navigational aids, set to benefit both local boaties and commercial operators, are part of the Clinton Vessel Interaction Project (CVIP).

Maritime Safety Queensland (MSQ) will manage the construction and installation of the navigational aids with completion expected in the second half of 2020.

Acting Gladstone Ports Corporation CEO Craig Walker said GPC was proud to have such a positive working relationship with MSQ and the Regional Harbour Master.

“We have a close working relationship with MSQ and this is another example of our commitment to safety for both commercial vessels and local harbour users,” he said.

“Our focus is on the continued safety of our busy port so we can continue to deliver sustainable economic growth and social prosperity for our region.”

Gladstone Regional Harbour Master John Fallon said the improved safety and operability of the Gladstone Harbour and waterways, both commercial and recreational, was a binding focus for GPC and MSQ.

“These new navigational aids, which are 30m high and 2.5m wide, will increase the safe use of the port for everyone,” he said.

“We have worked closely with GPC in relation to the design of the navigational aids and have engaged local businesses where possible.”

Widening the Clinton Channel by about 100m will improve safety in the port, with that work also expected to finish in the second half of 2020.

According to Mr Walker, the project continues to provide opportunities for Gladstone locals and businesses while ensuring the Port of Gladstone remains strong and safe.

Shipping remains unaffected while CVIP works are undertaken.

Mr Walker said GPC prides itself as the gateway to Central Queensland’s trade, jobs and prosperity, and is resolute in its commitment to ensuring the region is ready for the next wave of globalisation, new energy and new technology.