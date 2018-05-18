$1m commitment over five years for Gladstone youth service

Communities for Children executive officer Wendy Morris, Member for Flynn Ken ODowd and assistant minister for children and families Dr David Gillespie announced new funding for family services in Gladstone.

SERVICES to support struggling youth and parents received will receive a million-dollar boost to help reduce homelessness in Gladstone.

Roseberry Queensland's reconnect service will receive $1.025 million over five years to help it intervene with struggling teens earlier, before they reach a crisis level.

Youth and family services manager Gena Hitzke said Reconnect has helped 130 young Gladstone people re-engage with their families, communities and education each year for the past few years.

She said the Federal Government funding would help them target early intervention within the next three to five years.

The funding was announced by Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd and Assistant Minister for Children and Families Dr David Gillespie.

Calling his Federal Government colleague "Kenny", Dr Gillespie gave the Member for Flynn almost ten compliments on his work in Parliament during the funding announcement.

"Kenny is like a dog at a bone when it comes to getting stuff for Flynn," Dr Gillespie said.

"Everyone in parliament knows Kenny."

Mr O'Dowd said the service did a "tremendous job" and the extra funding would help turn around the lives of vulnerable people on the verge of homelessness.

Dr Gillespie also reaffirmed the federal government's financial support for Communities for Children to continue to offer its parenting programs.

Communities for Children chief executive Wendy Morris said it was a very exciting day for the service which offers nine programs for parents and children.

She said with more people starting families without having their parents, aunties and grandparents around for help their services were more important than ever.

"Children are non discriminatory, they will be tricky no matter what your socio economic position is or what type of car you drive .... and it's ok to say I'm not sure what's going on or I need some help."

She said extra funding would help them deliver more programs, including the 123 Magic workshop which is fully booked and has a waiting list.