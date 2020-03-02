Menu
3/569 Springs Rd, Agnes Water/real estate: Villa Prestige Properties
$1M BUY: Exclusive oceanfront home with private beach access

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
2nd Mar 2020 4:00 PM
AN EXCLUSIVE Agnes Water property with two private beaches, 30m swimming pool and tennis court has come up on the market.

Located inside the gated community of Rocky Point, 3/569 Springs Rd, Agnes Water, is one of the original homes within the estate.

3/569 Springs Rd, Agnes Water/real estate: Villa Prestige Properties
Villa Prestige Properties licensed director David A. Perez said the beachfront property was well priced.

Listed at $1,250,000, he said other homes in the area had gone for $3 million.

“It represents an incredible price for what it is,” Mr Perez said.

3/569 Springs Rd, Agnes Water/real estate: Villa Prestige Properties
The four bedroom, four bathroom home comes with two private bungalows and overlooks Honeymoon Bay, the Coral Sea.

Mr Perez said it would make a perfect family getaway home or a nice addition to a property portfolio.

3/569 Springs Rd, Agnes Water/real estate: Villa Prestige Properties
