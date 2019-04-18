$1b coal mine with estimated 950 jobs a step closer

Whitehaven Coal is moving ahead with its plans to develop Winchester South.

A $1-BILLION proposed metallurgical coal mine is a step closer with an announcement set to be made today.

Queensland's independent Coordinator-General Barry Broe is expected to declare Whitehaven Coal's proposed Winchester South facility a co-ordinated project.

The proposed coal mine, about 30km south of Moranbah, is estimated to create 950 jobs: 500 during the two-year construction and 450 once operational.

It would mine up to eight million tonnes of metallurgical coal every year for about 30 years.

The project status signals the beginning of the approval process for environmental, social and economic impact reports.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said the project proved there was confidence in Central Queensland's resources sector.

"(This) will be welcome news for many locals and their families who rely on this work," he said.

Whitehaven Coal has previously stated the project would support the international steel-making industry.

Draft terms of reference will now be prepared by the Coordinator-General who will then invite public comment on matters addressed in the environmental impact statement.

If approved construction is expected to start in 2021 with the mine extracting coal by 2023.

Whitehaven Coal sealed a $260-million deal in June for Rio Tinto's 75 per cent stake in Winchester South.

It also acquired the 25 per cent stake owned by Spectre Group.

Draft terms of reference for the company's environmental report will be prepared by the Coordinator-General.

The terms will be released for public consultation.

For more information go online and visit dsdmip.qld.gov.au/winchestersouth.