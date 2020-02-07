Menu
BSL apprentices Max Woods, Brock Guymer, Jess Cavanagh, Jack Scott, Joshua Hurst, Mackenzie Guest, Jacob Lumsden, Alex Pedwell.
News

19 new apprentices on the tools at Rio Tinto sites

Tegan Annett, tegan.annett@gladstoneobserver.com.au
7th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
NINETEEN new first-year apprentices have walked through the gates of Rio Tinto’s three Gladstone operations – QAL, Boyne Smelters and Yarwun – to begin careers in the aluminium industry.

The apprentices, who are all Gladstone locals, will join 71 other apprentices studying electrical instrumentation, fitting and turning and boilermaking across the three businesses.

During their four or five-year trades, they will gain practical, on-the-job training and formal qualifications delivered through CQUniversity.

Rio Tinto Yarwun apprentices Jade Cassar, Issac Blackaby, Joshua Davison, Katie Rowe.
The group will also be provided with mentors within the business to assist, challenge and inspire them.

Rio Tinto Gladstone Communities and Communications manager Kylie Devine-Hewitt said, “apprentices are a valued part of Rio Tinto’s future in Gladstone and we are pleased to welcome these 19 enthusiastic team members to our business”.

“Their eagerness, fresh ideas and different backgrounds will continue to help us to build diversity in the workplace that benefits our entire operation,” she said.

QAL apprentices Sarah Cassidy, Sidney Stuart, Tameeka Burrows, Aidan Dunkovic, Kye O'reilly, Connor Dromgoole, Kaine Dredge.
“We are pleased to be able to support local youth employment in our region and look forward to supporting their future career journeys.”

Congratulations and best of luck to:

Yarwun apprentices Jade Cassar, Issac Blackaby, Joshua Davison, Katie Rowe

QAL apprentices Sarah Cassidy, Sidney Stuart, Tameeka Burrows, Aidan Dunkovic, Kye O’reilly, Connor Dromgoole and Kaine Dredge.

Boyne Smelters apprentices Brock Guymer, Jet Cavanagh, Joshua Hurst, Mackenzie Guest, Jack Scott, Alex Pedwell, Max Woods and Jacob Lumsden.

