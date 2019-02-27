Menu
HELP WANTED: Rubbish collected in Gladstone on Clean Up Australia Day last year. Mike Richards GLA040318CLEAN
19 groups registered with Clean Up Australia ahead of event

Noor Gillani
by
27th Feb 2019 4:52 PM
GLADSTONE Regional Council is encouraging residents to get involved in Clean Up Australia Day this Sunday.

The annual event is aimed at gathering community members to help clean the environment and become more aware of the importance of environment conservation.

Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett said the day provided an easy opportunity to make positive change.

"We are lucky to live in such a beautiful corner of the world and year after year I am reminded of our strong community pride when we work together to clean up our region," Cr Burnett said.

"The day is a chance to bring together local businesses and community members to make a positive contribution to improving the local environment while raising awareness about the impact of litter."

Gladstone Regional Council supports the efforts by arranging waste collection and disposal, providing materials and assisting sites.

Last year's Clean Up Australia Rubbish Report compiled from data submitted by volunteers revealed Queensland had higher quantities of discarded food packaging than the national average.

Currently there are 19 clean-up groups registered with Clean Up Australia in the 4680 postcode area including; Boyne Island Lion's Park, Gladstone State High School, Hopper Rd, CQUniversity Gladstone and Lillie's Beach.

Volunteers are also able to make their own group.

To join the efforts visit cleanupaustraliaday.org.au

