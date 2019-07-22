Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
At least 19 people in Costa Rica have died after drinking alcohol tainted with toxic levels of methanol
At least 19 people in Costa Rica have died after drinking alcohol tainted with toxic levels of methanol
News

19 dead from dodgy alcohol at tourist hub

by Tamar Lapin
22nd Jul 2019 10:59 AM

AT least 19 people in Costa Rica have died after drinking alcohol tainted with toxic levels of methanol, local officials said on Sunday.

The Costa Rica Ministry of Health said 14 men and five women ranging in age from 32 to 72 died in June from what appeared to be methanol poisoning, local outlet the Tico Times reported. They were not immediately identified.

The Ministry of Health warned against consuming booze from a number of brands because samples had tested positive for methanol adulteration.

One of the brands of alcohol believed to be tainted.
One of the brands of alcohol believed to be tainted.

Affected brands include Guaro Montano, Guaro Gran Apache, Aguardiente Estrella, Aguardiente Barón Rojo, Aguardiente Timbuka and Molotov Aguardiente.

More than 30,000 bottles of alcohol suspected to be contaminated were confiscated by the Government, according to CNN.

According to the World Health Organisation, trace amounts of methanol are common in fermented drinks - but higher concentrations, like when methanol is added deliberately, can be deadly.

Adding methanol to distilled spirits allows sellers to increase the amount of liquid and its potential potency, according to SafeProof, a lobbying group against counterfeit alcohol.

Methanol poisoning can cause a range of side effects ranging from headaches and dizziness to seizures, coma and blindness, according to the Centres for Disease Control.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission

Affected brands include Guaro Montano, Guaro Gran Apache, Aguardiente Estrella, Aguardiente Barón Rojo and Aguardiente Timbuka.
Affected brands include Guaro Montano, Guaro Gran Apache, Aguardiente Estrella, Aguardiente Barón Rojo and Aguardiente Timbuka.

More Stories

alcohol costa rica death editors picks travel

Top Stories

    'He screamed': Boy in stolen car knew it wasn't mum driving

    premium_icon 'He screamed': Boy in stolen car knew it wasn't mum driving

    News "(My son) was standing in the middle car park screaming, balling his eyes out."

    Small town, big heart: Tannum surprises Aussie great

    premium_icon Small town, big heart: Tannum surprises Aussie great

    News Find out what the campaigner thought of the CQ Tutu Salute.

    • 22nd Jul 2019 10:00 AM
    Gladstone Musical Society are ready for a concert

    premium_icon Gladstone Musical Society are ready for a concert

    News The 16 ladies who form the choir will perform on Friday

    • 22nd Jul 2019 10:00 AM
    Hands on experience for students at the refinery

    premium_icon Hands on experience for students at the refinery

    News QAL opens their doors to high schoolers

    • 22nd Jul 2019 10:00 AM