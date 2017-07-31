19 days later: Four knives and counting in stabbing investigation

PREVIOUSLY |

>> SES search South Gladstone street for alleged murder weapon

>> PICTURES: Police divers search West Gladstone waterway

IT HAS been 19 days since Andrew Vesey-Brown, 23, was fatally stabbed at a South Gladstone unit, however, the investigation into the alleged homicide is still ongoing, with the scientific analysis of the possible weapon responsible a lower priority for forensics at the moment.

Though at least four knives were found at and around the crime scene since the incident, police said they cannot rule out the possibility the weapon responsible for Mr Vesey-Brown's death is still undiscovered.

Acting Inspector Paul Elliot said police took a series of knives from the unit for that exact reason.

"They were taken to compare to any other weapons found,” he said.

"They appeared not to be connected but we took them anyway ... we found two knives close to the crime scene too.

"SES then found two about a week ago.

"We just take them all to be tested ... we might be wrong but it could also be valuable evidence.”

Gladstone CIB Detective Sergeant Chris Lindsay agreed and said "it doesn't mean one of them is the knife ... we can't negate the possibility that there might be more.”

Det Sgt Lindsay said the seized weapons were still in preliminary exams.

"They're yet to be tested for DNA ... we're still waiting on forensic analysis.

"It's been a lower priority for them, but still a priority.