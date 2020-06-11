$18M PACKAGE: Defence contract creates new Gladstone jobs

A LUCRATIVE defence contract worth more than $18 million has gone to a Gladstone business, creating 15 new jobs.

Golding Contractors has secured a contract with the Australia-Singapore Military Training Iniative to construct an access road at Shoalwater Bay Training Area.

The company has been awarded a civil works package to build the access road on the south eastern boundary of the training area which is being expanded under the ASMTI.

Federal Member for Flynn, Ken O’Dowd said the selection of a Gladstone company was great news for the local economy.

“Golding Contractors will hire an additional 15 people because of this contract, as well as engaging further regional businesses for plant, labour hire and landscaping,” Mr O’Dowd said.

Minister Defence Industry Melissa Price said the contract would boost jobs in Central Queensland.

“I am delighted to see another local company win a major contract to deliver services central to the expansion of the Shoalwater Bay Training Area,” Ms Price said.

Ms Price said about 160 contracts would be made available over the duration of the project, with a construction workforce of 450 people.

Federal Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry also announced another contract under the ASMTI worth more than $140,000.

The contract was awarded to Tunuba Pty Ltd, a joint venture between the Darumbal People and Central Queensland Group Consulting for internal traffic management.

“The ASMTI supports Singapore’s training in Australia. It will deliver advanced military training areas in Central Queensland and the establishment of a new training area near Greenvale in North Queensland,” MP Landry said.

Golding Contractors will start next month with an expected completion date of mid-2021.

The Tunuba Pty Ltd works will start in August.