PHOTOS: 18 dirt cheap used cars in Gladstone, all under $10k

EVERYONE loves shopping for a bargain whether it's buying clothes, electronics, groceries, fruit and veg or even a car.

It can be a minefield out there at times but one car dealership in Gladstone is keeping it simple when it comes to separating the lemons from the lemonade.

Gladstone Nissan Used Cars on Toolooa St has a surplus of cheap, quality and reliable used cars that are suitable for people of all ages and gender.

Errol Roots, owner of Gladstone Nissan and Gladstone Nissan Used Cars, says that his business has never had so many cars to choose from priced under $10,000.

"We've got a collection of very affordable cars together which we haven't had for a long time," Mr Roots said.

"We have 18 used cars with nothing over $9990 and our lowest price starts at $3990.

"They are all registered, roadworthy and ready to go with Main Roads' charges all paid for.

"The cars have been through our workshop so they are roadworthy, registered and all come with GST paid, stamp duty paid and the transfer of fees all done.

"I don't think there's another car yard in town that would have 18 cars under $10,000 in a roadworthy, drive-away condition."

Gladstone Nissan Used Cars: Errol Roots, owner of Gladstone Nissan Used Cars takes the 2003 Mitsubishi Lancer for a spin.

Mr Roots said teenagers looking to buy their first car could pick up a bargain, as could people with low budgets.

"A lot of people are unemployed unfortunately at the moment, so therefore they need a cheaper car to run around in," he said.

The two-day sale starts today and ends tomorrow with limited stock.

Warranty options are available.