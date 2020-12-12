18 cannabis plants found in Biloela home

A POLICE raid uncovered 11 mature cannabis plants and seven seedlings inside a Biloela woman’s house.

Aleana Maree Morgan, 34, pleaded guilty to three charges in Biloela Magistrates Court on December 9.

The charges were possessing and producing dangerous drugs and possessing utensils or pipes that had been used.

The court heard that at 2pm on November 11, police from Moura executed a search warrant at a private residence where Morgan was living at the time.

Officers found 11 mature cannabis plants and seven seedlings throughout the house.

Police Prosecutor Darrell Dalton said Morgan was nurturing the plants and had them planted in soil to promote faster growth.

Police also located four grams of cannabis and a plastic water pipe in the kitchen.

Sergeant Dalton said Morgan had relevant criminal history and had been dealt with in Biloela Magistrates Court previously.

“The defendant has history, two pages of it and almost all of it is drug related,” Sgt Dalton said.

Magistrate Philipa Beckinsale urged Morgan not to dabble in cannabis again and fined her $1500 with convictions recorded.

