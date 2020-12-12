Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Rolling A Joint
Rolling A Joint
News

18 cannabis plants found in Biloela home

Jacobbe Mcbride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
12th Dec 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A POLICE raid uncovered 11 mature cannabis plants and seven seedlings inside a Biloela woman’s house.

Aleana Maree Morgan, 34, pleaded guilty to three charges in Biloela Magistrates Court on December 9.

The charges were possessing and producing dangerous drugs and possessing utensils or pipes that had been used.

The court heard that at 2pm on November 11, police from Moura executed a search warrant at a private residence where Morgan was living at the time.

Officers found 11 mature cannabis plants and seven seedlings throughout the house.

Police Prosecutor Darrell Dalton said Morgan was nurturing the plants and had them planted in soil to promote faster growth.

Police also located four grams of cannabis and a plastic water pipe in the kitchen.

Sergeant Dalton said Morgan had relevant criminal history and had been dealt with in Biloela Magistrates Court previously.

“The defendant has history, two pages of it and almost all of it is drug related,” Sgt Dalton said.
Magistrate Philipa Beckinsale urged Morgan not to dabble in cannabis again and fined her $1500 with convictions recorded.

More Biloela Magistrates Court stories:

FIRE UP: Servo tantrum leads to fine in Biloela court

Teen’s effort to defend mate in street brawl ends in court

Gladstone man caught with radar detector

biloela drug possession biloela magistrates court moura crime possess cannabis
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drug grower gets medical marijuana script

        Premium Content Drug grower gets medical marijuana script

        Crime Joshua Wentworth Bartlett’s lawyer argued there was no risk of reoffending now his client had “gone down the right track”.

        VOTE NOW: Who is Gladstone’s best teacher?

        Premium Content VOTE NOW: Who is Gladstone’s best teacher?

        News We put the call out this week to find Gladstone’s best teacher and were inundated...

        Woman tried to flush keys of stolen car

        Premium Content Woman tried to flush keys of stolen car

        Crime The 21-year-old also seriously injured a police officer while in the watch-house.

        CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Thief targets Repco and ex-wife

        Premium Content CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Thief targets Repco and ex-wife

        Crime Little did he know his former partner had installed CCTV cameras.