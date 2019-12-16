$1.7m 1770 project causes division

Discovery Coast Tourism and Commerce's plans for an interpretive centre and a yarning circle at Seventeen Seventy.

A PROPOSAL to build an interpretive centre to showcase the history of Seventeen Seventy could be thrown out before it begins due to division between two organisations and Gladstone Regional Council.

Discovery Coast Tourism and Commerce’s $1.7 million Cook 250 project involves building a yarning circle at Seventeen Seventy headland and an interpretive centre near Cook’s Monument on Captain Cook Dr.

The project, which has received $1 million in federal funding, was up for debate during the recent Gladstone Regional Council meeting.

The discussion ended with councillors ordering Discovery Coast Tourism and Commerce to gain written support from Port Curtis Coral Coast – which represents the Byelle, Gooreng Gooreng, Gurang and Bunda peoples – by 5pm today.

The time frame was set so it could be discussed again at Tuesday’s council meeting.

DCTC president Amber Rodgers said the project aimed to promote and develop tourism in the region.

“We want to make sure the tourism industry is sustainable and that employment and the social community benefits that result from that will still exist in years to come,” she said.

She said apart from Cook’s Monument the region had nothing to recognise its rich history.

The interpretive centre would feature the indigenous, botanical and natural history of the region.

As of Wednesday afternoon, DCTC had not received a letter of support from the PCCC.

The discussion caused division among councillors too, who took almost an hour and a half to agree on the best way forward.

Cr Kahn Goodluck suggested the council should support DCTC while it continued to seek funding from other entities.

But deputy mayor Chris Trevor made it clear the council should not support the project in any way if it is not supported by the PCCC.

“There’s certain people within our community that believe there should not be a celebration on the arrival of (Captain) Cook,” he said.

“My biggest concern is not whether we’re going to contribute funds, dedicate land or apply for other money, but whether we can bring the whole of the community together to deliver a project that everyone is going to be proud of.”