1770's heartfelt tribute to trawler victims

MEMBERS of the Seventeen Seventy community have come together to establish a memorial site at Round Hill Headland for the six men whose fishing trawler Dianne sank at Bustard Bay on Monday night.

The sea cucumber trawler was found by police sonar on Friday under 30 metres of water, laying on its roof two to three nautical miles off the headland.

Two bodies were recovered from the wreckage yesterday afternoon, though the debris inside means police divers have not yet been able to search the entire boat.

Tributes of native flowers were laid yesterday at the memorial site, a weathered tree branch overlooking the bay where the wreckage was found.

WRECKAGE: The sea cucumber fishing trawler Dianne which sank off the coast of 1770 on Monday night. Queensland Police Service

Mother-in-law's thanks

The mother-in-law of suspected sole survivor Ruben McDornan posted a heartfelt thank you message on the Agnes Water/1770 Community Group Facebook page.

"My son in law Ruben McDornan is the young man who survived the sinking of the fishing boat Dianne on Monday night and was taken to your town," Mrs Taylor wrote.

"I don't know names of all of the people who came to his aid but we are so thankful and grateful for what you did.

"You cared, clothed, fed, provided shelter and protected him in his time of need.

"I also want to thank all who took part in the search for his six mates who are missing.

"Your kindness and efforts will not be forgotten.

"We can never thank you all enough for what you did for Ruben and the other boys.

"Thanks you so so much."

Capsized trawler survivor Ruben McDornan reunited with his wife Sammy after a rescue helicopter transported him from Agnes Waters to Gladstone Airport. Photographer: Liam Kidston. Liam Kidston

Search ongoing

Divers have resumed their search of the Dianne this morning.

Police said they will be providing one update per day on their progress, which will come after all six families have been informed of any significant finds.

The identities of the two bodies recovered yesterday are yet to be confirmed.