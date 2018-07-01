1770's Fresh Seafood Fest shapes up with 4 weeks to go

Celebrity chef, Matt Golinski will be pulling out all the stops for the Seafood Festival Gala Dinner.

IT'S FOUR weeks away and counting. Seventeen Seventy's first Fresh Seafood Festival is stacking up to be a popular event.

Event organiser, Katrina Mergard, said on Facebook alone, more than 3000 people had expressed interest in attending.

She's been thinking about hosting the event for years and finally decided to go for it.

"It's the perfect environment to have a seafood festival, you're on the water, you've got the marina, it's an old fishing town," Katrina said.

If you get up early in the morning in Round Hill Creek, you can hang over the tinnie and see the fish underneath you, that's what I love the most.

Katrina said the bugs have been ironed out in terms of parking and traffic .

Patrons will park at the SES grounds and get the 1770 Shuttle to the marina, and, traffic will not be affected by the festival stalls.

The festival itself will feature stalls with an assortment of fresh seafood, and, Katrina can reveal, such treats as seafood chowder, seafood pizzas and potentially, barbecued seafood.

Details of the menu for the gala night (to be held the night before the festival) are still under wraps.

Katrina said she trusted celebrity chef Matt Golinski to put on something spectacular and she was leaving the menu selection in his capable hands.

The gala has attracted 56 guests to date with space available for more.

"It's going to be a very nice night, we've got chandeliers through-out the marquee, champagne on arrival, the glistening water, bamboo lanterns, it will be lovely," she said.

If you need more reason to attend the festival, Katrina has announced there'll be a one-armed prawn peeling competition, a talent competition and potentially a thong throwing championship.

The festival is on July 28.

To register your interest go to: https://www.facebook.com/events/167395977169155/

To book for the gala dinner contact: 4972 7222, Cost $199pp

Book a table of 10 and receive a discount.