1770 takes step back in time to celebrate its history

As part of the 1770 Festival, the annual twilight reenactment of James Cook will be happening at Air Sea Rescue Park, Seventeen Seventy this Friday from 5pm.

Friday will mark a special day for the town of Seventeen Seventy.

On May 24, 1770, 251 years ago, Captain James Cook and a party of men, accompanied by botanist Joseph Banks and other gentlemen, landed on the shores where the town now stands.

As part of the 1770 Festival, the annual twilight re-enactment of this historic event will be happening at Air Sea Rescue Park, Seventeen Seventy this Friday from 5pm to 8pm.

The event was cancelled last year due to COVID-19.

The welcome and re-enactment performance will be followed by a photo opportunity with the re-enactment cast as well as live music from talented local artists Waxy Soup Duo and Murphy Road.

Festival goers are encouraged to bring chairs and rugs along the free licensed event.

To avoid road congestion in the area with an anticipated high volume of attendees, attendees are encouraged to park up at the SES Grounds and hop aboard the Shuttle Bus to the re-enactment.

This service will run in a loop between both locations from 4-8pm for $2pp per trip.

Festival tickets for entry to the main precinct at the 1770 SES Grounds from May 21-21 2021 are now on sale here.

The 1770 Festival in 2021 is proudly supported by the Queensland Government, Tourism and Events Queensland and the Gladstone Regional Council.

1770 FESTIVAL 2021

Annual Festival Dates – Friday 21st May to Sunday 23rd May 2021

Venue – SES Grounds, Captain Cook Drive, Seventeen Seventy.