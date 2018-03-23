1770 LARC to feature in Queen's Baton Relay

Owner and operator of 1770 LARC! Tours, Neil Mergard has been busy refining his vessel in preparation for the Queen's Baton Relay.

"It's like polishing your shoes for a special occasion".

Those are the words 1770 LARC operator Neil Mergard used to describe the mammoth task he's undertaken on one of its vessels this week.

LARCman Neil and his LARCanic crew have been sanding and lovingly re-painting the Sir Joseph Banks, one of two iconic pink LARC vessels, in readiness for its appearance on the international stage tomorrow.

Neil and the 1770 LARC Tours team are just some of the locals busily preparing for the arrival of the Queen's Baton Relay to the Town of 1770 and Agnes Water on Saturday afternoon.

The 'polishing' of the LARC only occurs every five years, so this milestone visit of the Queen's Baton is worthy of the effort.

The Sir Joseph Banks, fondly known amongst the LARC! crew as The Bansky, will transport Baton Bearer Maxine Brushe across Roundhill Creek and along the shores of Eurimbula National Park.

The short journey in Bustard Bay signifies the connection the community has with the Commonwealth, being that the Town of 1770 is the birthplace of Queensland.

Neil said he's honoured to have the former Gladstone Regional Councillor on this leg of the Baton's journey.

Maxine will board the 1770 LARC at 1.23pm with her journey expected to last seven minutes until handing the Baton over to Vicky Gear at 1.30pm.