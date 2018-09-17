1770 LARC! launches new fitness challenge

HILL RUNS: 1770 LARC! has launched a new 'LARCquathon' event tailored to people interested in fitness challenges.

AGNES Water's first "aquathon” will take place later this month, offering a quirky take on a triathlon.

1770 LARC! has launched its new product, the LARCtastic FANtastic LARCquathon, which includes a 2km beach run, 1km swim and 1km sandhill track on the beaches and waterways at Bustard Bay.

Owner of the amphibious boat tour company at Seventeen Seventy, Neil Mergard, said the event was tailored to people interested in fitness, and was a way to expand his business.

"With long stretches of clean beaches, uncrowded swim options and sand dunes that roll on almost forever, the natural environment is already set up for this style of sporting event,” he said.

"(It) is aimed at adventurous fitness groups and individuals ... (who) are excited for the new platform to train and compete while in a magnificent part of the world.

"As a bonus, a tour of the Bustard Head Lightstation, commentary and local wildlife spotting is included in the eight-hour experience in an iconic pink amphibious vessel.”

The first public event will be held on September 23, with more scheduled in November.

For more information, visit 1770larctours.com.au or phone 49749422.