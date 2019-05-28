1770 FESTIVAL: What it was like when Cook sailed in

LAND HO: Arron Wellsteed, who played Lt Cook during the re-enactment of Cook's landing, pictured at the street parade on day two of the 2019 Gladstone Region 1770 Festival, held at the 1770 SES Festival Grounds.

LAND HO: Arron Wellsteed, who played Lt Cook during the re-enactment of Cook's landing, pictured at the street parade on day two of the 2019 Gladstone Region 1770 Festival, held at the 1770 SES Festival Grounds.

WHEN Lieutenant Cook sailed in to the Town of 1770, it's unlikely there were crowds of people lining up to meet him.

That was the only discrepancy in Friday's re-enactment of the famous event which established the town of 1770 which celebrated it's varied history over the weekend.

The play is a favourite of many who attend the three day festival, as they line up along the foreshore for a sneak peek of what it was like when Lt Cook landed nearly 250 years ago.

Playing the famous explorer, it's the third year Arron Wellsteed played Lt Cook, who said the best part of being involved was immersing the crowd in history. "It's really cool to come up and see little kids from two or three years old to the elderly people, so there's that broad spectrum of people who come and enjoy it,” he said.

"When you row in and there's all the people lining up to see what it's like its a pretty good snippet into our history.

"History is history and you cant deny it happened, and its an integral and important part of the history of the world.”

Rehearsals for the landing started around one and a half months prior, with school principals and local identities joining the cast. For Arron it was a family affair with his wife directing the re-enactment, his daughter playing the Bustard Bird, his second daughter the sound co-ordinator and his father playing a sailor.

The event, which has been continued by members of the now inactive Discovery Players group, is kept as historically accurate as possible and is derived from the actual log of Lt Cook.

Arron said it was important for the local community and tourists to engage with the historical meaning of the weekend.

"It's probably not that well known that Lieutenant Cook stopped at Botany Bay, then here, then Cooktown and they were the only 3 points,” he said.

"Last year when we signed up for it there was a pledge to commit to 2020 which is the 250th anniversary, so for me I'm still committed to that.

"I think the whole cultural thing of everyone being involved and immersed in history, whether it be white history or black history, everyone is here enjoying it (and that's important).”