1770 Festival Street Parade theme revealed

THE theme for this year's 1770 Festival Street Parade has been decided.

"Harmony in our Paradise" will be the talk of the town when the street parade is held on May 25.

It follows last week's National Harmony Week, which focused on inclusiveness, respect and a sense of belonging for everyone.

Festival event manager Debbie O'Flaherty said the 27th festival would bring the community together to celebrate the town and its people.

"This year we are asking the community to define its interpretation of what 'Harmony in our Paradise' means to them and showcase this positive direction of harmonious living in a world often portrayed with a negative light," Ms O'Flaherty said.

"Our diverse community already knows how to act harmoniously. We have all watched this unfold as the community comes together during hardship and crises.

"People, businesses and organisations banding together to help fellow citizens. It gives both the bearer and receiver a feeling of belonging, peace and harmony."

Action from the 2018 1770 Festival Street Parade. Contributed

The parade will depart the 1770 Marina at 9am and travel to the 1770 SES festival grounds.

"It is a time where individuals, community groups and businesses come together and provide colour, spectacle, laughs and enjoyment through their interpretation of 'Harmony in our Paradise', with their eyes on the Best in Parade trophy," Ms O'Flaherty said.

"Spectators can line the footpath to cheer on the entrants and also vote for their favourite on their smartphone.

"After the parade is complete the Best in Parade trophy is presented on the 1770 Festival main stage."

There will be plenty going on across the whole festival, which runs from May 24-26, including a chance to join local artist Tom Campbell as he paints the Harmony Wall.

To be involved or for more information, email events@dctc.com.au or visitagnes1770.com.au.