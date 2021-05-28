Menu
The 2021 Seventeen-Seventy Festival was labelled a 'great success' after the event attracted more than 1700 people to the region. Picture: H & M Productions Australia
News

1770 festival labelled great success

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
28th May 2021 12:02 PM
The 2021 Seventeen-Seventy Festival was labelled a “great success” after the event attracted more than 1700 people to the region.

Last weekend, revellers from across Queensland attended the annual festival held at the SES Grounds on Captain Cook Drive.

Event manager Sharon Hare said it was an honour to bring the festival back after it was cancelled last year due to Covid-19.

“A lot of families said they missed the festival last year, we don’t have an agriculture show so that’s the one time of the year where locals can have fun,” Ms Hare said.

Ms Hare said the team co-ordinated three pop-up events, a re-enactment, and actioned the festival over May.

“The highlight for me is always working with the volunteers and community stakeholders.

“I also love working with the Gooreng Gooreng people, their song, dance and interpretation always makes our festival rich.

“It was also an honour to have Troy Cassar-Daley perform at the festival, he added a different flavour and I never thought I would be co-ordinating a festival where he was a headliner.”

Ms Hare also said a lot of Agnes Water, 1770 accommodation providers and cafes experienced a growth in trade over the weekend.

She said the team had started planning next year’s festival.

