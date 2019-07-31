1770 Dragons paddlers make Australian team

FIREY SPIRIT: 1770 Dragons paddlers Shane Yea and Jenny Hansen will compete at the 14th World Dragon Boat Racing Championships next month in the Australian Auroras team.

FIREY SPIRIT: 1770 Dragons paddlers Shane Yea and Jenny Hansen will compete at the 14th World Dragon Boat Racing Championships next month in the Australian Auroras team. Contributed

TWO paddlers from the 1770 Dragons have been selected to compete in the Australian Auroras team at the World Dragon Boat Racing Championships next month.

Shane Yea and Jenny Hansen will head to Thailand in mid-August for the 14th International Dragon Boat Federation's World Dragon Boat Racing Championships.

Yea said he had been involved in dragon boat racing for about five-and-a-half years and Hansen said she had been involved for about 10 years.

Yea said he originally got involved in the sport to keep fit but quickly found a passion for it.

"It's just grown from that to getting into the more serious side of competing," Yea said.

"It does take a little while to work on your technique and improve as a paddler."

Yea will compete in the Senior A division and Hansen will compete in the Senior C division.

There are several categories and race distances they can compete in at the competition.

"It'll be a busy four days that's for sure," Yea said.

He said there were about 4000 athletes from about 30 countries expected to participate in the competition.

Yea said he was excited to hear he had been selected to be part of the Australian team but was feeling nervous and excited for the competition as he hadn't paddled at that level before.

"I was pretty excited because I've put a bit of effort into training and working on my technique and also my strength," he said.

"Hopefully we are in the chance for a medal. I think we're reasonably competitive in my division."

"The men's boat feels really strong."

Hansen said she was looking forward to "putting on the green and gold racing shirt" and paddling for Australia.

She said she had been training hard ever since the try-outs for the Australian team in September.

"I feel like I'm also paddling for all my team buddies (at) 1770 Dragons. They are my best supporters and friends," she said.

About 250 paddlers will form the Australian team and compete.

The competition will run from August 20-25.

Yea said dragon boat racing was a high intensity and competitive but friendly sport.

"If people are thinking about taking it up, it is well worth doing."