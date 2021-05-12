Menu
FOR SALE: The "1770 Airport" is on the market.
1770 airport on the market

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
12th May 2021
Seventeen Seventy’s only recognised airport has been listed on the market for potential development.

PRD Real Estate is seeking expressions of interest for 217 Captain Cook Drive, Agnes Water.

The 100 acres of land has been used as the town’s only airstrip for the past 30 years.

The listing on realestate.com stated potential buyers could develop, hold for future capital growth or continue to use the land as an airport.

PRD Real Estate marketing agent Tim Lawry said the current owners were seeking expressions of interest from developers and were selling due to other business ventures.

Mr Lawry said there were a couple of offers on the table, with buyers looking at keeping the land as an airstrip.

Mr Lawry did not reveal how much the land was worth, but detailed how a neighbouring 10-acre block recently sold for $1m.

“It’s a unique site, you can’t get an 100-acre block in the heart of town like that,” Mr Lawry said.

“It just needs someone with a vision to develop it.”

Mr Lawry said the airstrip had been used as an active airport for many years, and was used heavily by firefighters during bushfires as well as a chartering service for tourists going to Lady Musgrave Island.

“There are a couple of other land sites that have been earmarked as potential airport sites,” he said.

“I don’t think Agnes would go without an airstrip should other landowners buy the land.”

