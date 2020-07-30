$174K hit to Gladstone’s luxury island

Heron Island has reported a massive loss from cancellations coming out of Victoria and parts of New South Wales.

GLADSTONE’S premium luxury islands have felt the pinch of border closures with a cool $174,000 loss in revenue reported.

In 2020 7.5 per cent and 5.4 per cent of direct domestic bookings on Heron Island came from New South Wales and Victoria respectively, but as Queensland remains closed to Victoria and shuts the borders to parts of New South Wales, those bookings are decreasing.

Aldesta Hotels Reservations supervisor Rebecca Nielsen said there had been some cancellations over the past couple of days since the announcement was made about the upcoming border closure to people in Greater Sydney.

Heron Island Resort, Southern Great Barrier Reef.

“An email had been sent out to upcoming guests to reconfirm their location and their intent to travel,” she said.

“Based on the replies I’ve seen so far, a lot of the guests who aren’t due to travel until later in the year have just made general inquiries about our cancellation policy and specifically what the policy is if they can’t travel due to the current climate/what their options are.”

In 2020 the island has received 2418 domestic bookings, of those 177 were from New South Wales, 24 specifically Sydney, and 131 from Victoria.

Heron Island has received 24 cancellations from New South Wales travellers between March to October valued at $46,324 and 76 cancellations from Victoria between February to December valued at $127,615 - an pverall total of $173,939.

A number of guests planning to visit Heron Island have had to cancel reservations due to border restrictions.

“Our reservation team has contacted guests affected by the latest restrictions that we have direct contact details of but are still waiting on many to respond as to whether they would like a refund or to postpone their travel,” an Aldesta Hotels spokeswoman said.

“Many will wait until closer to their travel time in the hope that the border will be open.”

At the moment the island is at it’s COVID Safe Capacity for the September school holidays and is close to capacity for December school holidays.

“The locals continue to be extremely supportive of both Heron Island and Wilson Island which our team is very grateful for,” she said.