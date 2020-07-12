17-year-old trailblazer launches path to baking success

WARWICK teen Chloe Lowrey always knew her passion lay in creating a business she could call her own - she just didn't know her entrepreneurial journey would start so soon.

Launching her protein ball business Confier this week, the dream was one that began

late last year as part of a quest for healthy time-efficient snacks.

"I know for myself and friends in year 12, we're busy all the time, but we also have formal coming up and want to eat well," she said.

"I have a really big sweet tooth and I noticed I couldn't find something that kept me full but wasn't full of sugar."

While other protein ball mixes needed more than one ingredient, Confier balls can be created with just water - something Chloe said was one-of-a-kind.

All you need to create the protein balls is water, making them unique to the market.

At the time inspiration struck, the 17-year-old was also working as an assistant with baking legend and co-owner of Story Book Cakes, Karyn Mills.

Chloe credited Mrs Mills as the mentor that encouraged her to kickstart the project.

"Karyn was so supportive and really pushed me towards working on something of my own," Chloe said.

"I couldn't have asked for more support, encouragement and kindness."

Surrounding herself with positive guidance was her number one tip as she urged more Warwick youth to start a business project they were passionate about.

"I hope more people do (get involved in business). It is so rewarding to see people enjoy something you've worked really hard on," she said.

"Definitely the biggest thing for me was always surrounding myself with people who are going to support and help you if you need it."

While for now, the business would be a side project until she graduated, Chloe already had huge future plans.

"The big dream is to become a household name but for now, I'm just really grateful that I get to see people enjoy it," she said.

"But it's exciting. I can't wait to do it full time."

To order a mix, head to her Facebook or Etsy page.

