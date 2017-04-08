17 Gladstone region family homes under $400K for sale

LOOKING to buy a house in the Gladstone region that has room for the kids too?
Here's a list of some of family homes on the market in Gladstone, all priced under $400,000.
Note: This list has used homes with three bedrooms or more priced under $400,000, listed in The Observer's real estate guide on April 8.
12 Yellowpatch Ave, Clinton
Features: 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 garage
This "neat and tidy" brick home has a large outdoor entertainment area and a fully fenced yard.
Price: $200,000
Real estate: LJ Hooker
10 Irwin Cl, Sun Valley
Features: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 garage, 1 pool
Perched on top of a hill this home catches a breeze on hot days, but when that's not enough, an outdoor pool is the next step to cooling down.
Price: $209,000
Real estate: Ray White
206 Sun Valley Rd, Kin Kora
Features: 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 garages
This home, which is opposite the golf course, is advertised as needing a little bit of tender loving care, but it's priced to sell.
Price: $215,000
Real estate: LJ Hooker
4 Stitt Cl, Glen Eden
Features: 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 garage
This is a small three bedroom home suited for a first home buyer or someone looking to downsize.
Price: $215,000
Real estate: Elders Gladstone
30 Drynan Dr, Calliope
Features: 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 garages
This double-storey home has a large entertaining area, and a carpeted lounge room that has a sliding door to the deck.
Price: $229,900
Real estate: Calliope Real Estate
7 Wilkins St, West Gladstone
Features: 4 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 garage
If the backyard isn't enough for the kids to play in, they can pop over the fence onto the parklands this home backs on to. It has four big bedrooms, the main air conditioned, a separate office and an outdoor entertainment area.
Price: $230,000
Real estate: Remax Energy
42 Walters Ave, West Gladstone
Features: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 4 garages, 1 pool
This high set older home has had a freshen up, with new carpets, a new slick of paint inside and curtains for three bedrooms.
Price: $255,000
Real estate: Ray White
3 Sybil Ct, Calliope
Features: 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 garages
This house is on an 807m2 block and has an open plan living design.
Price: $267,000
Real estate: Calliope Real Estate
45 Petrel St, Kirkwood
Features: 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 garages
This is a modern home has big bedrooms, is connected to NBN and has an outdoor entertaining area.
Price: $275,000
Real estate: LJ Hooker
10 Fleet St, Calliope
Features: 4 bedrooms, 1 and a half bathrooms, 2 garages
This home has a gallery style kitchen with an island bench, ample cupboard space and a dishwasher.
Price: 295,000
Real estate: Calliope Real Estate
5 Kauri Dr, Kin Kora
Features: 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1 garages, 1 pool
This two-storey home is in an elevated position in Kin Kora and is close to schools and shops. There's also a private balcony off the master bedroom, just for the parents.
Price: 309,000
Real estate: Ray White
12 Sturt Ct, Glen Eden
Features: 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 garages
This property is four years old and connected to the NBN. In 2012 this owner paid in excess of $550,000 for this house and land package, according to real estate agent Steven James.
Price: $320,000
Real estate: LJ Hooker
46 Maplas St, Boyne Island
Features: 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 garages
This Boyne Island home is advertised as "must sell this week". Owners have slashed the price in a bid to find a buyer.
Price: $329,000
Real estate: Remax Energy
39 Peter Corones Dr, Kirkwood
Features: 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 garages
All four of this home's bedrooms have built-in wardrobes and the mast has air-con, an en-suite and a walk in robe.
Price: 349,000
Real estate: Raine and Horne Gladstone
1 Banksia St, Boyne Island
Features: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 garages, 1 pool, 1 study
This Boyne Island home has a massive deck overlooking an in-ground pool. The double-storey home also has solar power.
Price: $360,000
Real estate: LJ Hooker
9 Kensington Ct, Kin Kora
Features: 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 garages
A teenager's retreat, a study and a massive kitchen are offered in this Gladstone home. Real estate agent Steven James says this home is an example of the "lower priced conditions in the current property market".
Price: $399,000
Real estate: LJ Hooker
5 Sayre Cres, Boyne Island
Features: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 garages, 1 pool
This Boyne Island home has river views, a pool and a shed. The three bedrooms are all air conditioned.
Price: $399,000
Real estate: LJ Hooker Boyne Tannum