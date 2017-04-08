17 Gladstone region family homes under $400K for sale

LOOKING to buy a house in the Gladstone region that has room for the kids too?

Here's a list of some of family homes on the market in Gladstone, all priced under $400,000.

Note: This list has used homes with three bedrooms or more priced under $400,000, listed in The Observer's real estate guide on April 8.

12 Yellowpatch Ave, Clinton

Features: 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 garage

This "neat and tidy" brick home has a large outdoor entertainment area and a fully fenced yard.

Price: $200,000

Real estate: LJ Hooker

10 Irwin Cl, Sun Valley

Photos View Photo Gallery

Features: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 garage, 1 pool

Perched on top of a hill this home catches a breeze on hot days, but when that's not enough, an outdoor pool is the next step to cooling down.

Price: $209,000

Real estate: Ray White

206 Sun Valley Rd, Kin Kora

Features: 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 garages

This home, which is opposite the golf course, is advertised as needing a little bit of tender loving care, but it's priced to sell.

Price: $215,000

Real estate: LJ Hooker

4 Stitt Cl, Glen Eden

Photos View Photo Gallery

Features: 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 garage

This is a small three bedroom home suited for a first home buyer or someone looking to downsize.

Price: $215,000

Real estate: Elders Gladstone

30 Drynan Dr, Calliope

Features: 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 garages

This double-storey home has a large entertaining area, and a carpeted lounge room that has a sliding door to the deck.

Price: $229,900

Real estate: Calliope Real Estate

7 Wilkins St, West Gladstone

7 Wilkins St, West Gladstone is on the market for $230,000.

Features: 4 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 garage

If the backyard isn't enough for the kids to play in, they can pop over the fence onto the parklands this home backs on to. It has four big bedrooms, the main air conditioned, a separate office and an outdoor entertainment area.

Price: $230,000

Real estate: Remax Energy

42 Walters Ave, West Gladstone

Photos View Photo Gallery

Features: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 4 garages, 1 pool

This high set older home has had a freshen up, with new carpets, a new slick of paint inside and curtains for three bedrooms.

Price: $255,000

Real estate: Ray White

3 Sybil Ct, Calliope

Features: 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 garages

This house is on an 807m2 block and has an open plan living design.

Price: $267,000

Real estate: Calliope Real Estate

45 Petrel St, Kirkwood

45 Petrel St, Kirkwood, is on the market.

Features: 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 garages

This is a modern home has big bedrooms, is connected to NBN and has an outdoor entertaining area.

Price: $275,000

Real estate: LJ Hooker

10 Fleet St, Calliope

A family can now buy 10 Fleet St, Calliope.

Features: 4 bedrooms, 1 and a half bathrooms, 2 garages

This home has a gallery style kitchen with an island bench, ample cupboard space and a dishwasher.

Price: 295,000

Real estate: Calliope Real Estate

5 Kauri Dr, Kin Kora

Features: 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1 garages, 1 pool

This two-storey home is in an elevated position in Kin Kora and is close to schools and shops. There's also a private balcony off the master bedroom, just for the parents.

Price: 309,000

Real estate: Ray White

12 Sturt Ct, Glen Eden

Features: 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 garages

This property is four years old and connected to the NBN. In 2012 this owner paid in excess of $550,000 for this house and land package, according to real estate agent Steven James.

Price: $320,000

Real estate: LJ Hooker

46 Maplas St, Boyne Island

46 Malpas St, Boyne Island.

Features: 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 garages

This Boyne Island home is advertised as "must sell this week". Owners have slashed the price in a bid to find a buyer.

Price: $329,000

Real estate: Remax Energy

39 Peter Corones Dr, Kirkwood

5 Sayre Cres, Boyne Island.

Features: 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 garages

All four of this home's bedrooms have built-in wardrobes and the mast has air-con, an en-suite and a walk in robe.

Price: 349,000

Real estate: Raine and Horne Gladstone

1 Banksia St, Boyne Island

Features: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 garages, 1 pool, 1 study

This Boyne Island home has a massive deck overlooking an in-ground pool. The double-storey home also has solar power.

Price: $360,000

Real estate: LJ Hooker

9 Kensington Ct, Kin Kora

Features: 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 garages

A teenager's retreat, a study and a massive kitchen are offered in this Gladstone home. Real estate agent Steven James says this home is an example of the "lower priced conditions in the current property market".

Price: $399,000

Real estate: LJ Hooker

5 Sayre Cres, Boyne Island

Features: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 garages, 1 pool

This Boyne Island home has river views, a pool and a shed. The three bedrooms are all air conditioned.

Price: $399,000

Real estate: LJ Hooker Boyne Tannum