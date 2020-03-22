Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Soccer

$168m superstar tests positive for COVID-19

22nd Mar 2020 5:30 AM

Juventus and Argentina striker Paulo Dybala has tested positive for coronavirus.

The 26-year-old forward, rated among the top strikers in the world and commanding a transfer fee in the region of 90 million euros ($A168m) is currently asymptomatic and is self-isolating at home.

 

Watch every Hyundai A-League game LIVE & On-Demand on KAYO. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

 

 

Dybala announced on Twitter that he and his partner Oriana Sabatini had both tested positive. He is the third Juve player affected after defender Daniele Rugani and midfielder Blaise Matuidi.

Dybala wrote: "Hi everyone, I just wanted just to inform you that we have received the results for the COVID-19 test and both Oriana and I have tested positive.

"Luckily we are in perfect conditions. Thanks for your messages."

 

 

A Juventus statement read: "Paulo Dybala has undergone medical tests that revealed a positive result for Coronavirus-COVID19.

"He has been in voluntary home isolation since Wednesday 11 March.

"He will continue to be monitored, following the usual regime. He is well and is asymptomatic."

 

This article originally appeared on Sky Sports and has been republished with permission.

 

Originally published as $168m superstar tests positive for COVID-19

More Stories

coronavirus juventus paulo dybala

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Book educating children on Gladstone’s Harbour

        premium_icon Book educating children on Gladstone’s Harbour

        Offbeat Barry Mundy and Jenny Crab return for the fourth time.

        Q&A: Candidates outline their visions for the future

        premium_icon Q&A: Candidates outline their visions for the future

        News ‘What do you think the region will look like in five years?’

        Drugs, weapon found at party house

        premium_icon Drugs, weapon found at party house

        Crime Three young adults fronted court for their individual offences.