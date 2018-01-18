Menu
$1600 FINE: Magistrate shocked at insanely high alcohol reading

MAGISTRATES no doubt see their fair share of drunk driving offences; it's a charge brought to the bench almost daily.

But even Magistrate Melanie Ho was surprised this week when a man who had returned a blood alcohol content reading of above .2 per cent stood before her.

Robert Walter Johnson, 28, pleaded guilty to one charge of drink driving and one charge of obstructing a police officer in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday.

At 2.25am on December 16, Johnson blew a whopping .225 reading when he was intercepted by police.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said his client had stopped drinking 30 minutes before.

Because Johnson ignored police directions, he was detained, after which he ran from officers outside the police station.

A struggle ensued, landing him in handcuffs.

Johnson was fined a total of $1600 and disqualified from driving for one year.

