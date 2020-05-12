160 jobs slashed at CQ mine over COVID-19

A MINING company has cut more than 160 contract positions at its Coppabella mine in a major blow to the Central Queensland resources industry.

A Fitzroy Australia Resources spokesman said the miner had been forced to restructure its Carborough Downs mine due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

No permanent employees have been stood down, with the job cuts to affect contractors only.

“Significant reductions in the price and demand for coking coal have occurred since mid-March due to lockdowns and reduced steel production across the world,” the spokesman said.

“Fitzroy has taken proactive steps to ensure the long term viability of its operations by suspending its Bord and Pillar operations.

“Longwall and development operations continue as normal.

“These changes have resulted in the loss of approximately 160 contract positions.”

It is understood onsite contractors were told the news in-person this morning.

Contractors who were not on shift were also being called by their employer today.

Fitzroy chief executive Grant Polwarth said every effort was made to keep the majority of jobs.

“Our goal is to ensure long term sustainability of the operation, protect the livelihoods of our employees and continue to make a meaningful contribution to the community in which we operate,” Mr Polwarth said.