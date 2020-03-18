Menu
16 new coronavirus cases in Queensland

Domanii Cameron
Domanii Cameron
18th Mar 2020 12:32 PM
THERE have now been 94 cases of coronavirus in Queensland, up from 78 yesterday.

It comes as Health Minister Steven Miles this morning announced Queensland Health would expand the number of public laboratories.

Currently, samples collected throughout the state are transported to either Brisbane or Townsville.

"Queensland Health will be expanding the capability of the Pathology Queensland Laboratories at Toowoomba Hospital, Rockhampton Hospital and the Sunshine Coast University Hospital to test for COVID-19," he said.

A resident takes a test at the fever clinic at the Caloundra Health Service. Picture: John McCutcheon/Sunshine Coast Daily
"The additional instruments will dramatically improve turnaround time. It will allow us to do more tests faster.

"This will support us not just as we continue to respond to COVID-19 in 2020, but for the upcoming influenza season, and COVID-19 over the coming years as the globe continues to learn, diagnose and treat our community."

More than 24,000 Queenslanders have now been tested, with 30 per cent of the country's testing having been undertaken in Queensland.

