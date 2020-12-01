16 Days of Activism: Zonta Gladstone event in full swing
THE president of a Gladstone organisation recently told The Observer that domestic violence was everybody’s problem as it launched a two-week campaign.
Robyn Liddell from the Zonta Club of Gladstone urged the community to stand up and speak out regarding domestic violence during Zonta’s “16 Days of Activism”.
Several events have been planned by the international service organisation throughout the Gladstone region from November 26 (Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women) to December 10 (Human Rights Day).
Ms Liddell said there was a special emphasis this year regarding child marriage and the scourge of violence which plagued it.
“The issues with child marriage are that often when a girl gets married young her education then ceases,” she said.
“Which means her opportunities in life are also impacted.”
Ms Liddell said the Central Queensland region and the world still had a long way to go in changing the underlying attitudes which generated violence against women.
“For Zonta’s project this year we are following the United Nation’s model of trying to ‘Orange the world’ to raise awareness and start those important conversations,” she said.
“We are hoping to appear in 50 different businesses and organisations around town and turn them orange.”
Ms Liddell said Zonta had also set up two orange cardboard cut outs in key locations throughout the town in an effort to spread Zonta’s word.
“One is on the gate at NRG with the slogan ‘Zonta says no to violence against women’ on it, the other is on the hockey field’s fence across from the Feed Barn,” she said.
Ms Liddell said Zonta was trying its hardest to spread its message throughout the community, even hosting an Orange Breakfast at Auckland House on Sunday morning.
“Please speak up, stand up and speak out and try to direct people toward help regarding domestic violence if you can,” Ms Liddell said.