The Dance for Daniel is the Daniel Morcombe Foundation's biggest fundraiser of the year.
The Dance for Daniel is the Daniel Morcombe Foundation's biggest fundraiser of the year.
15th Dance for Daniel will defy virus fears

Mark Furler
13th Mar 2020 3:46 PM
THE 15th annual Dance for Daniel will go ahead at Brisbane City Hall on Saturday night despite coronavirus fears surrounding large events.

The Daniel Morcombe Foundation gala fundraiser will be attended by fewer than 500 people - the number specified in restrictions to come in around mass events.

Organisers say the event was to be attended by about 500 guests but there had been a few cancellations today.

But they said the event would be going ahead.

Experts said the risks in Queensland were considered lower because unlike NSW there has been no cases yet of the disease being spread through the community.

All cases had involved people who had been overseas or in direct contact with someone who had been overseas.

Guests at the dinner dance will be treated to a three course meal, beverages, an auction and entertainment.

Bruce and Denise Morcombe have worked tirelessly since their son Daniel was snatched from an unofficial bus stop at Woombye on December 7, 2003 by Brett Peter Cowan.

The Morcombes have visited hundreds of schools around Australia to share child safety messages with students.

The Dance for Daniel is the Morcombe Foundation's major fundraising event of the year, helping the foundation also to assist victims of crime, particularly children.

Country rock entertainer James Blundell and 7 piece dance favourite, Band of Police, will entertain guests on Saturday night.

Guest speakers include Michelle Landry MP representing the Prime Minister, Di Farmer MP, Minister for Child Safety, Youth and Women and Minister for the Prevention of Domestic and Family Violence  with other VIPs including Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll APM.

Previous guests have included former PMs Kevin Rudd and Tony Abbott.

bruce and denise morcombe coronavirus dance for daniel daniel morcombe
