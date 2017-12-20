15,300 Gladstone homes to have nbn connection from April

Gladstone residents and businesses will progressively connect to the nbn from April

CONSTRUCTION is now underway to connect 15,300 Gladstone homes and businesses to the nbn access network.

Crews will be on the ground, checking pits and pipes, laying the fibre backbone to the network and installing node cabinets throughout the area, with people expected to progressively be able to make the switch from April next year.

Currently 2,180 premises in the region are eligible to connect to the nbn through Fixed Wireless and Sky Muster™ satellite services.

Head of nbn™ local, Ryan Williams, said the Gladstone community would be fully connected to the nbn™ access network once construction was complete.

"Progressively from April next year, many local residents and businesses will have access to fast broadband; something that has been desperately needed in regional and rural Australia for many years," Mr Williams said.

"Currently more than 6.5 million homes and business in Australia and 1.3 million in Queensland are able to connect to the nbn access network.

"Bridging Australia's digital divide is vital for regional areas like Gladstone with the nbn access network helping to enable residents and businesses to be more productive, more creative, efficient and connected."

Due to the civil works required in the construction residents and businesses may experience some disruptions.