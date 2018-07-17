$150k for Boyne Tannum pool study promised in budget

Gladstone Regional Council will commit $150k towards a feasibility study into a pool at Boyne Island and Tannum Sands.

The Observer can exclusively reveal the council has included the funding allocation in the 2018-19 local government budget.

There have been ongoing calls over the past 10 years from the coastal communities for a public pool or aquatic centre.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said the budget, to be delivered on July 24, would include funding for a feasibility study to investigate the costs, designs and operational options associated with delivering the infrastructure.

"We've looked at all different options from what they've done at Mooloolaba, Caloundra, most recently at Yeppoon and also other places around Australia," Cr Burnett said.

"The feasibility study will explore all the options for sites in Boyne/Tannum and come back to council with proposals on which site would be the best one, where you draw your income from and how much the ongoing operational costs would be.

"It's not cheap to run a pool," he said.

"We're looking at all options including a 25-metre pool and other aquatic facilities as well. Lots of options are being considered."

The study will be completed by independent consultants, who have already been briefed on what the council wants.

The council agreed on March 20 to forge ahead with the Boyne Tannum pool study after a notice of motion was put by councillor Kahn Goodluck.

Cr Burnett said the consultants would look at a variety of sites, including council-owned, and some near the beach.

"What we're looking at is what we can do at Boyne/Tannum, whether it's a private operation, building it and leasing it, building it and running it or whether we make it available for someone else to do," he said.

"That will all be found out once the feasibility study is done.

"We're not going to spend $150,000 on a study just to say you're not getting (a pool).

"Myself and the council have always wanted to build a pool at Tannum but I've always been of the opinion that I'd like someone else to pay for it."

The mayor's funding wish may come true, as Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher has indicated that all levels of government could become involved in funding the pool's construction.

"One of the loudest and clearest things people said to me in both elections that I've run is that they want a pool at Boyne/Tannum and I've said to them that I'll support the council getting the work done," Mr Butcher said.