1500+ baits used to curb wild pest problem in Gympie

MORE than 1000 Gympie Regional Council poison baits were used earlier this year to help rural landowners in the region try to curb the effects of wild dogs and other pests.

A spokeswoman for the council said about 1500 baits were used across about 60 rural properties during its 1080 Baiting Program conducted in May for residents "experiencing impacts from pest animals such as wild dogs, feral pigs and foxes".

"A co-ordinated program is delivered during two events each year and on an as needs basis," the spokeswoman said.

"Landholders seeking help to manage pest animals on their properties can register their interest in participating in the program.

"Approved participants then meet with a council-authorised person to have their baits prepared, discuss risks, collect signage and sign paperwork. Once all the relevant paperwork is signed, landholders are then responsible for their own baiting on their own properties.

"The number of baits prepared varies from program to program and depends on the number and location of participating landholders, the size of their properties, and the species being targeted. It also depends on the impacts that the individual landholders are trying to manage."

The spokeswoman said none of the council's owned or operated land presently required baits, while other management methods like soft-jaw foot-hold trapping were also used.

The council will again offer the 1080 Baiting Program over two weeks next month, with registrations closing on September 4.