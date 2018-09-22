150-year first for Gladstone church

GREAT SIGNS: Corné Howes is pleased with Gladstone Presbyterian Church's new message board.

THE Gladstone Presbyterian Church has recently installed a message board in its grounds, the first in the church's 150-year history.

The sign will be on display when worshippers gather for the third church service tomorrow morning.

Church management committee member Corné Howes said the sign idea was raised at a committee monthly meeting.

"We were looking at ways to reach out to the community and to get the message out there," she said.

"This is the first of its kind in the (church's) 150-year history.

"Once we had approval from Gladstone Regional Council we engaged a local contractor to install the sign."

The sign has had two messages displayed since installation.

"His glory covered the heavens and his praise filled the earth," from Habakkuk 3:3.

"For with God nothing shall be impossible," from Luke 1:37.

Ms Howes said the passage from Habakkuk was "to remind us that God is King, reigning over all creation and for all time".

"We are trusting that our sign will invite people to church and let God's message fill their hearts on Sunday," she said.