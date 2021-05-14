Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
More than 40 people set to get on an evacuation flight out of India - that had 150 Australians booked - have tested positive to coronavirus.
More than 40 people set to get on an evacuation flight out of India - that had 150 Australians booked - have tested positive to coronavirus.
Health

150 Aussies booked on plane with multiple COVID passengers

by Anthony Piovesan
14th May 2021 3:44 PM

A plan to fly home Aussies stranded in India has been thrown into chaos after more than 40 people booked on an evacuation flight out of New Delhi tested positive for COVID-19.

The Australian Department of Health confirmed the concerning development on Friday afternoon, with the positive results also meaning 70 people deemed as close contacts can no longer fly.

The plane had 150 Australians booked.

The government's National Security Committee signed off on a plan to bring stranded Australians home from India starting May 15.

Australia's controversial ban on flight arrivals from India would end on Saturday, with arrivals expected to quarantine outside Darwin.

Originally published as 150 Aussies booked on COVID plane

coronavirus health india

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Carols funded despite receiving average assessment score

        Premium Content Carols funded despite receiving average assessment score

        Council News A community event was granted more than $33,000 despite receiving a less than favourable assessment score.

        Revealed: Several art events to receive $48k grant

        Premium Content Revealed: Several art events to receive $48k grant

        Council News Several community art programs will share more than $48,000, thanks to a recent...

        Burnett: ‘Labor will create jobs of the future’

        Premium Content Burnett: ‘Labor will create jobs of the future’

        Politics ALP Candidate for Flynn Matt Burnett has responded to Anthony Albanese’s budget...