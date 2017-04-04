29°
15-yo thrown off bike at flooded in Gladstone region property

Sarah Barnham
| 4th Apr 2017 8:19 AM
RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter landed at the scene of a motorcycle accident on a property south east of Theodore yesterday afternoon.

The property has been isolated by flood waters for the past two days and is inaccessible by road.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter airlifted a medical crew to the accident scene to treat a 15-year-old male for a possible compound fracture to his ankle.

The rider was thrown from his motorcycle after hitting a rock whilst riding with his two siblings.

He was airlifted to Rockhampton in a stable condition.

Upon landing on the helipad at the Rockhampton Base Hospital the helicopter was retasked to Theodore for a medical retrieval.

