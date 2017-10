The teenager was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a serious but stable condition after he allegedly fell from his motorbike and suffered head and chest injuries.

A BYSTANDER has told Emergency Services that a teenage boy sustained serious injuries last night after he allegedly fell from a motorbike.

Queensland Ambulance Services responded to reports of a serious fall at Calliope about 5.15pm on Friday.

Once they arrived at Traylee Rd, paramedics attended to a 15-year-old patient, after which he was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable yet serious condition.

A spokesman said the boy suffered serious head and chest injuries.

Updates to follow.