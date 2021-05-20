15-year first in upcoming cricket tour

Australia is the top-ranked side in the world for both WODIs and WT20Is. (AAP Image/Scott Barbour)

India’s women’s side will tour Australia this spring for a multi-format series between two heavyweights of women’s cricket.

Cricket Australia announced on Thursday that India would play three ODIs, one Test and three T20 International fixtures against Australia from September-October.

Notably, the series will include the second-ever women’s day-night Test match, set to take place at the WACA.

It will be the Test sides’ first meeting in 15 years and India’s day-night Test debut.

The remainder of the multi-format series will go ahead at North Sydney Oval and Melbourne’s Junction Oval.

The news comes after Cricket Australia announced it would host England’s women’s and men’s sides this summer.

Australia and India met in the final of last year’s WT20 World Cup. Picture: Mark Stewart

“The Australian women’s team has gone from strength-to-strength since their record-breaking T20 World Cup win at the MCG, including extending their record unbeaten ODI streak to 24 matches, and these series will provide yet another great challenge for Meg Lanning’s squad,” said Cricket Australia’s interim CEO Nick Hockley.

“There is no doubt that T20 cricket has been, and will continue to be, a key driver of growth for women’s cricket globally.

“That said, it is testament to how far the game has come that we are in a position to host two women’s Test matches against the might of India and England, which we know will prove popular with cricket-lovers right around the world.”

COMMONWEALTH BANK WOMEN’S ODI SERIES v INDIA

September 19: North Sydney Oval (day-night)

September 22: Junction Oval

September 24: Junction Oval

COMMONWEALTH BANK WOMEN’S TEST v INDIA

September 30 – October 3: WACA Ground (day-night)

COMMONWEALTH BANK WOMEN’S T20I SERIES v INDIA

October 7: North Sydney Oval (night)

October 9: North Sydney Oval (night)

October 11: North Sydney Oval (night)

