'15 to 35mm today': Gladstone region could cop a downpour

Shot of a man having a barbecue outside in the rain while holding an umbrella and blowing on the fire

Shot of a man having a barbecue outside in the rain while holding an umbrella and blowing on the fire PeopleImages

GREY skies hovering over the Gladstone region today are expected to result in showers and possible thunderstorm's according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Heavy showers and thunderstorms currently hitting regions along the Queensland coast could hit the Gladstone area over the next 24 hours.

BoM meteorologist Vinord Anand expects our region to see some rain today.

"At the moment there's a focus of activity on the coast (near Mackay) and south of Double Island Point on the Sunshine Coast and the Brisbane area,” he said.

Radar at Sarina, near Mackay as at 9.10am on Nov 29. Bureau of Meteorology

Radar showing rain and thunderstorms at the Sunshine Coast as at 9.06am on Nov 29. Bureau of Meteorology

"There's no reason why it shouldn't be raining elsewhere around the Wide Bay and Burnett coastal regions and in the Capricorn as well.

"All those areas should see quite a bit of rain today with an upper low sitting near Emerald as it moves towards the east.

"It just so happens there is some focus area of activity at the moment which should slowly extend to most of the eastern coastal areas during the day today.”

The Gladstone radar is currently down for maintenance and is expected to be back online at 4pm today (November 29). Bureau of Meteorology

Mr Anand said falls could be heavy in some regions in Gladstone and Rockhampton, potentially ranging between 50-60mm.

However, the most likely outcome for the Capricorn region today would be falls within the range of 15-35mm.

"We have a very high expectation for showers today, 90 to 95 per cent chance, so the most likely outcome will be showers today,” Mr Anand said.

"We expect showers to become more frequent or more likely as the day goes on and you could have a few storms as well embedded within these showers.

"We've already seen Sarina have 50mm of rain in the last 24 hours and there's some places in the Sunshine Coast region that have had 40mm in the past three to four hours.

"Those rainfalls have been with thunderstorms.”