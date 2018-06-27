$15 million injection in Gladstone's State Schools

BACK TO SCHOOL: Minister for Education Grace Grace was in Gladstone on Tuesday to announce funding for several schools (L-R) Merin Ward, Principal Justin Harrison, Amy Crook, Minister Grace Grace, Minister Glenn Butcher and Henry Kean. Picture:Greg Bray

IT WAS a school infrastructure funding blitz.

Education Minister Grace Grace joined Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher to open new and refurbished facilities at four local state schools yesterday, valued at $15 million.

"Just about every school in Gladstone has either had a new building or money spent in it," Mr Butcher said.

Ms Grace and Mr Butcher kicked off their tour at Boyne Island State School which had received a $1.5 million extension and upgrade.

"This project delivered a new foyer, a spacious stage and auditorium area, a music classroom, instrument storeroom, a change room, a storage room, and a shaded outdoor decking area," Ms Grace said.

Rosella Park State School was next, where a new $4.7 million administration block, which included offices, amenities, car park and welcoming new entrance had been built.

Mr Butcher was especially proud of the part he had played in upgrading it.

"When I first got elected, it was really run down, the only money that had been invested in it was from charities," he said.

At Toolooa State High School, Mr Butcher and Ms Grace officially opened the $1.7 million refurbishment of the school's shelter hall and outdoor learning area.

Principal Justin Harrison also gave the ministers and Mayor Matt Burnett a tour of the site where the proposed $4.25 million 2020 Ready Secondary Learning Centre will be built, with construction starting in 2019.

The final visit was to Calliope State School where Mr Butcher had made a commitment, when he was elected in 2015, to build a new high school.

"I know the new $7.1 million two-storey block at Calliope State School has been a particularly significant facility for the school community," Mr Butcher said.

The new two-storey building includes six new classrooms, conference room and a STEM facility.