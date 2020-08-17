$15 billion in tenders discussed for major CQ projects

Gladstone mayor Matt Burnett, Australian Future Energy chief executive officer Kerry Parker and Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher pictured in 2018 at the site of a proposed $1 billion Gladstone Energy and Ammonia Project located in the Gladstone State Development Area at Yarwun.

TENDER opportunities worth $15 billion were the centrepiece of discussions between the heavyweights of the Australian resources and construction industries during an online conference held from Gladstone.

Organised by Resource Industry Media based in Gladstone, the conference was held on Thursday through online platform Zoom.

The aim was to assist the resource, construction, engineering, manufacturing, and services sector on the latest procurement and project information during COVID-19 social distancing restrictions.

Prominent on the agenda was the $1 billion plus Gladstone Energy and Ammonia Project.

Australian Future Energy is behind the project which is planned to deliver 25 megawatts of electricity, eight Petajoules of pipeline quality gas and 330,000 tonnes of ammonia, annually.

AFE will use low quality coal to power a coal gasification facility to generate synthesis gas.

The plant will then convert the syngas to produce ammonia and pipeline quality gas, using state of the art technology.

Waste fuel gases will be combusted to generate heat energy in a Gas Turbine Generator to generate electrical power.

The project, including all associated infrastructure such as coal conveyor, electricity and gas pipeline is proposed to be built within the Gladstone State Development Area.

Resources Energy Media managing director Kieran Moran presenting during the online conference. Held via Zoom, the conference attracted the heavyweights of the Australian resources and construction industries discussing $15 billion in tenders, including the Gladstone Energy and Ammonia project.

RIM managing director Kieran Moran said more than 25,000 up and coming jobs over the next three years were discussed.

“Despite social distancing restrictions currently in place, growth within Queensland’s construction, renewables and resources sector highlighted the need for an event which linked the state’s major industries, infrastructure providers, planners and developers with Queensland’s highly skilled supply chain,” Mr Moran said.

“Just six months ago it would have been impossible to get six major projects like the Commonwealth Government’s Inland Rail, Siemens Gamesa’s Forest Wind, Australian Future Energy’s Gladstone Energy and Ammonia project, and Pure Minerals Townsville Energy and Chemicals Hub in the same room at one time and it shows just how the industry can work together and continue to power Queensland’s economic recovery during COVID-19.”

An Inland Rail spokesman said the $6 billion infrastructure project would supply stimulus to regional communities as the economy rebuilds.

“Benefits will be seen and felt by everyday Australians from the 16,000 jobs created during the peak of construction through to the more efficient movement of goods to the shelves of businesses right across the country,” the spokesman said.

Mr Moran said even though COVID-19 has created many issues with businesses being able to do their work, it has also offered opportunities to work differently and more economically.